"Pathetic" - Carlos Moya's omission from Coach of the Year award nominees gets tennis fans riled up

Tennis fans were left bewildered by the omission of Carlos Moya, Rafael Nadal's coach, from the nominees for the 2022 ATP Coach of the Year and they took to Twitter to express their frustrations.

The award honors the ATP coach who, during the year, assisted in bringing their players' performances to the highest level. The winner is determined by votes cast by other ATP coach members.

The contenders for the award this year and their respective protegees are Juan Carlos Ferrero (Carlos Alcaraz), Frederic Fontang (Felix Auger-Aliassime), Goran Ivanisevic (Novak Djokovic), Michael Russell (Taylor Fritz), and Christian Ruud (Casper Ruud).

The nomination list was not well-received, with one fan remarking that there was no recognition for Carlos Moya even though Rafael Nadal won two Grand Slam titles this year.

"So, no love at all for the guy who coached his player to two majors this year?"

Another fan questioned why Moya wasn't considered for coach of the year, even though Nadal won two Majors this year and became the first male athlete with 21 Grand Slam titles in history.

"Nadal wins 2 majors this year. Nadal wins the most majors of any male player ever. And Moyà isn't nominated for coach of year? Or Roig?" the fan said.

Nadal wins the most majors of any male player ever.



Here are a few more fan reactions:

A look at Rafael Nadal and his coach Carlos Moya's work together

Carlos Moya has won 23 trophies with the 22-time Grand Slam champion

Rafael Nadal is among the finest tennis players ever, having won 22 Grand Slam titles, 14 of which were at Roland Garros on clay. Nadal's dedication to constantly improving his game has been one of the defining characteristics of the Spaniard's career.

In 2017, the former World No. 1 started working with 1998 French Open winner Carlos Moya, who has been the player's main coach since then. Since Moya joined his coaching team, the 22-time Grand Slam champion has won 23 singles titles, including five Roland Garros titles and two US Open trophies, demonstrating why that decision has been beneficial.

The 2022 season has been a highly successful year for the player-coach duo, who took home two Major titles this year despite the 36-year-old's injury struggles.

Moya has become a familiar sight in Nadal's corner and the two seem to have a strong bond, as has been the case with Nadal's previous coaches as well. Toni Nadal, Nadal's uncle, was his coach from 2005 to 2017. The majority of the Spaniard's triumphs were achieved under the guidance of his uncle.

Since 2005, Francisco Roig has served as an alternate coach for Nadal. For the 2022 season, the 36-year-old added Marc Lopez to his coaching team, with whom he won the Olympic doubles gold medal in 2016.

