Patrick McEnroe appalled by former USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter's domestic violence admission

Former tennis player Patrick McEnroe recently expressed his displeasure at the ongoing domestic violence saga involving USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Berhalter, who led the USMNT to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 in Qatar, admitted to hitting his now-wife Rosalind Berhalter after a confrontation at a pub in 1991. That's according to an unverified Twitter account later confirmed as real by US Soccer.

Berhalter said on social media, co-signed by his wife, that an anonymous person had threatened him with release of previously unreleased material regarding the incident. McEnroe turned to social media to react to the ongoing saga and said:

"What the heck is going on with USA mens soccer??"

Patrick McEnroe @PatrickMcEnroe What the heck is going on with USA mens soccer???? What the heck is going on with USA mens soccer????

U.S. Soccer recently confirmed that they have initiated an investigation into the incident, saying in a release:

"Upon learning of the allegation against U.S. men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter on Dec. 11, 2022, U.S. Soccer immediately hired Alston & Bird LLP to conduct an independent investigation into the matter. The investigation is being led by Jenny Kramer, BJay Pak and Chris Marquardt of Alston & Bird LLP and remains ongoing," the governing body wrote on their social media profiles.

They also applauded Berhalter and his wife for coming forward with the truth.

"We appreciate Gregg and Rosalind coming forward to speak openly about this incident. Consistent with our commitment to transparency, we will share the results of the investigation publicly when it is complete. U.S. Soccer condemns violence of any kind and takes such allegations very seriously. Last month, U.S. Soccer launched a full technical review of our men’s national team program," they added.

Berhalter's USMNT team lost 3-1 in the World Cup Round of 16 to Netherlands.

Patrick McEnroe weighs in on Novak Djokovic's potential US tournaments miss due to extended vaccine rules

Patrick McEnroe (left) and John McEnroe at the Laver Cup 2019 - Preview Day 4

Patrick McEnroe also recently reflected on former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic set to miss US tournaments once again after President Joe Biden extended the COVID-19 vaccine rules. As per the new rules, all non-US individuals must be vaccinated before entering the country till April 10.

Indian Wells and Miami Open, two ATP Masters 1000 events, are scheduled to start on March 8 and March 22, respectively. With Djokovic still adamant about not getting the jab, it's highly unlikely the Serb will be allowed to play in the two tournaments.

Patrick McEnroe turned to Twitter to reflect on the recent development:

"Here comes @DjokerNole."

"But apparently not into USA this spring."

Patrick McEnroe @PatrickMcEnroe But apparently not into USA this spring. But apparently not into USA this spring.

Djokovic is currently playing the Adelaide 1 tournament, where he will play Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals on Friday (January 6).

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes