Patrick McEnroe shares memorable anecdote about interviewing Roger Federer

Patrick McEnroe looked back fondly at a memorable interview experience with Roger Federer.

While appearing on "Changeover Chat" on the Tennis One app, the former tennis professional spoke about how he got hold of Roger Federer for an extensive interview soon after his win.

McEnroe served as a tennis commentator for CBS tennis till 2014. In the interview, he narrated the tale of one of Federer's title-winning matches, where he was asked to request Federer for an extended interview. The match ended so quickly that McEnroe had to ask Federer to fill the time on CBS.

"So I sit next to Roger on the bench, just shaking hands, crowd going crazy. They are setting up for the trophy awards, you know so that we can get a little time, CBS goes to commercial. I take off my ear piece and I put my mouthpiece aside and said, Roger, well done, you finished the match so fast, you know so fill up the time would be okay to do an extended interview?" McEnroe said.

McEnroe also revealed that while talking to Federer, the American was shocked to hear that Federer was once McEnroe's ballboy in Basel.

"He (Federer) turns to me and goes, yeah, I was your ball boy, in Basel," McEnroe said.

How did Roger Federer perform at his last Laver Cup

Laver Cup 2021 - Day 1

Tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement from the sport following this year's Laver Cup.

This marks the return of the former World No. 1 to the event for the first time since 2019. In 2021, Federer had to withdraw from the tournament due to his knee injury.

In 2019, Federer teamed up with Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Fabio Fognini.

Federer kickstarted his Laver Cup campaign by partnering with Alexander Zverev to win a doubles match 6-3, 7-5 against Denis Shapovalov and Jack Sock. In his second match, Federer faced Nick Kyrgios in the singles tie and beat the Aussie 6-7(5), 7-5, [10-7].

He faced his first defeat at the hands of American duo John Isner and Jack Sock after teaming up with Tsitsipas, losing 5-7, 6-4, [10-8].

In his last match at the event, Federer was up against former World No. 8 John Isner. The veteran won the match 6-4, 7-6(3) to earn a total of four points for Team Europe.

