Patrick Mouratoglou breaks down Roger Federer's serve, says the Swiss' left-eye dominance gives him a unique advantage

Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena Williams' coach for the past decade, took to Instagram on Wednesday to provide fans with a detailed break down of Roger Federer's serve. The Frenchman described the Swiss' serve as "one of the best in the game" and said he wanted to draw attention to the technical factors that made it so lethal.

Mouratoglou first pointed out how the Swiss twists his back to the right, almost to the point where he presents his back to his opponent. According to the Frenchman, this was only possible because of the 20-time Grand Slam champion's innate left-eye dominance.

This allows him to keep both the court and the ball in view while he serves. On the other hand, right-eye dominant players like Alexander Zverev cannot perform the same twisting motion since they lose track of their opponent's movements.

"One thing that is very particular about Federer's serve is that he's turned very far to the right when he starts his motion. You can almost see his back facing the net. This allows for great range in motion and body rotation," the coach pointed out.

"He can position himself that way only because he is left-eye dominant, which allows him to still see both the ball and the court. Right-eye dominant players, Alexander Zverev for example, don't use this position because they will lose sight of the ball and the court," Mouratoglou explained.

The second attribute that impressed Patrick Mouratoglou was Federer's serving stance that allows him to load up on his legs before tossing the ball. Turning his attention to the ball toss, the Frenchman explained how the 40-year-old "guided the ball up" rather than simply throwing it.

SERVE RATINGS AS PER ATP

1. Roger Federer: 290.7

2. Rafael Nadal: 284.7

3. Novak Djokovic: 282.2



RETURN RATINGS AS PER ATP

1. Rafael Nadal: 167.9

2. Novak Djokovic: 165.3

#Big3 CAREER STATS

This ensures that his serve is more consistent than that of other players. Mouratoglou also pointed out how Federer drops his racquet all the way back before making contact with the ball to give his shoulders extra room to come into play.

"As you can see, Federer has a very strong and balanced platform stance. This allows him to load up on his legs as he tosses the ball. If you pay attention to his toss, you'll notice that he guides the ball up rather than throwing it, which helps him keep a very consistent toss," Mouratoglou said.

"His tossing arm straightens out completely and points to the ball. It stays up until he reaches the trophy position. He starts dropping his raquet head behind his back, and then pulls down to help with his shoulder action," he added.

Patrick Mouratoglou explains how Roger Federer's wrist movement adds another layer to his serve

Patrick Mourataglou was of the opinion that Roger Federer's wrist movement was very vital to his serve

Patrick Mouratoglou also explained how Roger Federer's loose grip on the racket increases the whip effect on his serve. He also pointed out how the Swiss makes contact with the ball way above his head to accentuate the effect.

"Notice how relaxed Roger Federer's wrist is. You can see this because of how much the racquet drops down parallel to his back, which is only possible if the wrist is loose," Mouratoglou said. "This allows for the maximum whip effect. He then makes contact with the ball way above his head."

Game Insight Group @TennisAusGIG



@AustralianOpen How do you perform well on grass? Well, @rogerfederer 's stats in 2017 were a good guide... he had the highest peak serve rating (+1655) and topped the peak return leader board (+1534) during the grass court season! How do you perform well on grass? Well, @rogerfederer's stats in 2017 were a good guide... he had the highest peak serve rating (+1655) and topped the peak return leader board (+1534) during the grass court season!@AustralianOpen https://t.co/2qyRnFW158

Finally, the Frenchman stressed how Federer's "pronation" (rotation of the hand and forearm) allows him to hit extremely precise serves on the ad court.

"He has great pronation, which allows him to obtain unbelievable angles on the ad side," Mouratoglou said. "He finishes his motion with his entire body facing his target and with both of his arms on his left side."

