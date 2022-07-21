"I agree 100%, real talent is the ability to reach one's goal" - Patrick Mouratoglou on Rafael Nadal's definition of 'talent'

Rafael Nadal has quite a few records to his name, including 22 Grand Slam titles, the highest on the men's circuit. The 36-year-old has also won the French Open a breathtaking 14 times and has the fourth-highest number of singles titles (92) among the men in the Open Era, just behind Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer, and Ivan Lendl.

Besides his tennis, the Spaniard is often lauded for the way he conducts himself on and off the court. He also never shies away from speaking his mind.

In a recent interview with digital platform TALENTO A BORDO, the Mallorcan was asked to define 'talent'. He stated that people are often confused about the term and opined that the most talented player is the one who wins more than anyone else.

"Talent is something that I think people get a little bit confused about. For me, it's not playing pretty or hitting the ball very hard. Some have the talent to hit hard, others to not miss any ball, some to make a great cut, and others to move very well. But in tennis, as in all sports, the ultimate goal is to win. So, for me, the summary is clear, the one who wins is the one with the most talent," Nadal said.

In lieu of the statement, French tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou took to social media to advocate the Spaniard's thoughts, saying that he completely agreed with what Nadal said.

"I agree 100% with this statement! Real talent is the ability to reach one's goal," Mouratoglou said.

Rafael Nadal's season so far

After missing the second half of last year due to his long-term foot injury, Rafael Nadal has bounced back by registering a fantastic start to the 2022 season. The Spaniard kicked off with a memorable triumph in Australia, lifting his only second Major Down Under and becoming the first man to reach 21 Grand Slam titles.

He followed that up with victory at the Mexico Open.

After winning his first 20 matches of the year, Nadal lost for the first time in March, going down 6-3, 7-6(5) to Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final. A rib injury sidelined him for a few weeks afterwards, followed by a recurring foot issue.

However, the World No. 3 turned up in Paris to win his 14th Roland Garros title, making him a 22-time Grand Slam champion. Another injury in the abdomen forced Nadal to withdraw from Wimbledon a day before he was scheduled to play Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals.

The Spaniard is now gearing up for the US Open series, starting next month.

