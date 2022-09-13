Patrick Mouratoglou reveals 3 secrets to Carlos Alcaraz's success

Patrick Mouratoglou has pointed out three key reasons behind the rapid rise of Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open on Sunday, defeating Casper Ruud in four sets to lift his first Major title and become the youngest World No. 1 in ATP rankings history.

Mouratoglou was impressed with the teenager's mental strength throughout the fortnight in New York, having to carry a heavy burden on his shoulders.

"The first one that is most impressive in his mental strength, that is incredible. All this expectations on his shoulders, the number one ranking, the first Grand Slam, having to save match points, being completely exhausted physically and is able to deliver in these conditions," he said.

The French coach then turned to Alcaraz's physical ability, pointing to the Spaniard's "intensity" and "explosiveness" on every shot.

"The second is his physical abilities. The intensity combined with explosiveness, the way he hits the ball with so much violence with every single shot," he said.

Finally, Mouratoglou lauded the new World No. 1's "complete" game, saying he has no weaknesses. He marveled at the fact that Alcaraz has become so good at such a young age.

"And number three is how complete his game is. No weaknesses, great from far behind the baseline, great from close to the baseline, 30% of his shot that he hits are inside the baseline, great at net. To develop all this at 19 years of age is unbelievable," he added.

"I’m not special, and nobody said I was going to be the best, I’ve worked for it" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz poses with the US Open trophy at Times Square in New York

In an interview with the ATP tour, Carlos Alcaraz spoke about the hard work he and his team have had to put in to get where he is today.

"Nobody gifts you anything, I believe. You don’t just click your fingers and have the world at your feet. You have to work at things. I think what I have achieved, winning a Grand Slam and being No. 1 in the world, is because of the work I’ve been doing with my team for a very long time," he said.

"It hasn’t been a bed of roses, I’ve had to suffer and go through bad times to get here. I’m not special, and nobody said I was going to be the best, I’ve worked for it," he added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala