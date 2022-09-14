"The masterclass of the whole US Open" - Patrick Mouratoglou's top 3 moments from New York Grand Slam ft. Serena Williams, Carlos Alcaraz

Frenchman Patrick Mouratoglou, the former coach of Serena Williams, took to social media to reveal his three favorite moments from the recently concluded US Open Championships.

The 52-year-old, who is currently coaching former World No. 1 Simona Halep, picked his former pupil Williams' defeat of World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit as his first noteworthy moment from the New York Major.

"Serena beating Kontaveit, number two in the world, coming from where she was coming in the previous weeks is a big and the fact that she was at home in the US, it was the perfect place for her to say goodbye," he said, in a video posted on Instagram.

Next on his list was Frances Tiafoe, who beat Rafael Nadal in the Round of 16. He stated that the American was a very positive presence at Flushing Meadows, both with his performances and his personality.

"The emotion of Frances, unbelievable, I love Frances, I think everyone loves Frances. To see him beat Rafa on this court at the US Open at home, it's so much emotion. He's such a showman, he brings so much to the game and I think he brought so much to the tournament with what he did," he said.

Lastly, Mouratoglou picked the semifinal clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as his match of the tournament, calling the youngsters the future of the sport.

"The match of tournament for sure the Sinner/Alcaraz, unbelievable level, 5 sets, match point for Sinner, just to say how close these two guys are. Probably the future biggest stars of tennis, so we're gonna see a lot of Grand Slam finals like that. And this match was the masterclass of this whole US Open," he said.

"Retirement? I prefer evolving" - Serena Williams on life after tennis

Serena Williams announced her plans to retire from tennis before she arrived in New York for the 2022 US Open. She made the announcement through an article for Vogue magazine.

While she made clear her decision to step away from the sport she has dominated for more than two decades, she stated her dislike at using the term 'retirement,' instead choosing to call it her 'evolution.'

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me....Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me” Serena Williams said.

