Patrick Mouratoglou shares lesser-known fact about Novak Djokovic, explains why likes of the Serb, Rafael Nadal, and Carlos Alcaraz are top champions

While most of Novak Djokovic's many incredible achievements are well-known, there is one that remains less known and Patrick Mouratoglou recently shared the same to highlight why the Serb is among the most successful tennis players. Back in 2001, a 14-year-old Djokovic ended the season winning titles in singles and doubles, as well as team events, becoming a triple European champion.

Mouratoglou, who currently coaches Holger Rune and Simona Halep, stressed that the Serbian great "learned to win" at a very young age, something he believes is a hallmark of many champion players in the sport.

The French coach shared his thoughts on Djokovic and other highly successful players, highlighting why they have achieved great success, speaking in a video shared on his social media page.

"Here's something you didn't know about Novak Djokovic. In 2001, at the age of 14, Djokovic ended as a triple European champion in singles, doubles, and team competition," Mouratoglou said, adding, "Becoming a champion requires to learn to win, and this is something you should learn at a very young age."

He further stressed that the likes of Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, and Lleyton Hewitt, among many others, were also "super successful" on the junior circuit. The fact that they learned to compete and win at the highest level from a young age held them in good stead going forward, according to Mouratoglou.

"It is very interesting to see how many top champions have been super successful when they were young. It's the case for most of them. We know about Novak now, but it's also the case for Holger Rune, Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Lleyton Hewitt, I can name so many of them. So learning to compete at the highest level when you're young and at the same time, developing your weapons for the future, that's the key for high level," Mouratoglou added.

Goran Ivanisevic lauds the longevity of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer

Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, who is currently Novak Djokovic's coach, recently shared his thoughts on the Serb's legacy in tennis, while also lauding him and his Big 3 colleagues Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for being successful late into their 30s. Ivanisevic also praised current ATP no. 1, Carlos Alcaraz.

"In my time, we stop tennis at 31, you're ready to leave... Look at Roger [Federer], couple years back. Look at Rafa [Nadal]," Ivanisevic said on an episode of the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast. "They'll talk about young players, and it's great for tennis. You have the youngest number one in the world, Carlos," he added.

He also elaborated on the Serbian great, who he feels is "still hungry" to win big titles and is playing "unbelievable" tennis.

"But you know, look at Novak, he's still hungry, still winning, he's still playing unbelievable tennis," Ivanisevic expressed.

