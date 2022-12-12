Roger Federer's former coach explains why he was known as the "Why Man" in his childhood

Retired American player and Roger Federer's former coach, Paul Annacone, has given an insight into the Swiss legend's mindset from the time he was a child.

Speaking on a program on the Tennis Channel, the 59-year-old was asked to comment on fans calling the 20-time Grand Slam champion effortless and the one who made it look easy with his elegant style. Annacone stated that it was unfortunate since Federer put in a lot of hard work in the gym and on the tennis courts as he was helped by his long-time fitness trainer Pierre Paganini and coach Severin Luthi.

"Yeah, I think it's almost unfortunate because people thought that it came so easily, he didn't ever have to do anything," Annacone said. "Well, I can tell you first-hand that the pre-season training sessions in Dubai after the US Open with Pierre Paganini and Severin Luthi, it was very strategic. He spent a ton of time in the gym, he spent a ton of time on the practice court."

The American further narrated the incident when he first met with the legendary player and asked him to do something. Annacone revealed that Federer immediately demanded an explanation as he always wanted to know the reason behind doing anything.

"And one of the things that I found most interesting about Roger was that the first time I met him, we talked about doing something and I asked him to do it, and he said, "Why?" I said, "What do you mean why?" And he goes, "Well, when I was a kid, everyone used to call me the 'Why Man'. I'm happy to do it but you have to tell me why and how does it fit into my game." And that mantra lasted from the day he started to the day he stopped as a professional tennis player," he added.

Annacone, who worked with Federer from 2010 to 2013, has also coached the likes of 14-time Grand Slam winner Pete Sampras, Tim Henman, Sloane Stephens, Stan Wawrinka, and currently, Taylor Fritz.

"Roger Federer and Serena Williams made 23-year careers seem normal" - Andy Roddick

Serena Williams (L) and Roger Federer

Two of the biggest names in the tennis world, Roger Federer and Serena Williams, hung up their racquets and bid adieu to professional tennis this year. Speaking about their legacies on the Tennis Channel, former World No. 1 Andy Roddick jokingly dubbed them "greedy" when it came to Grand Slam titles, but stated that they made their long careers look normal.

"They both went about it in their own ways, with their own style, with their own personality, they were both very, very greedy with Grand Slam titles but gosh, we are so lucky to have had them in the game of tennis and Paul mentioned, for as long as we had them. They made a 23-year career seem normal," he added.

