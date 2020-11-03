Rafael Nadal is one match shy of entering the exclusive club of players with 1000 wins on the ATP tour. The Spaniard is expected to scale that figure against Feliciano Lopez in the second round of the 2020 Rolex Paris Masters.

However, Nadal’s path to a maiden title at Paris-Bercy will only get trickier from there on, starting with a likely clash against the in-form Borna Coric in the third round. The Croat recently made the final at the St. Petersburg Open, and with his skill-set is more than a handful in indoor conditions.

In that context, Roger Federer's former coach Paul Annacone believes Borna Coric would be the favorite if he locks horns with Rafael Nadal in the third round.

Let’s get to the bottom of it…Why hasn’t Rafa won Paris Masters (or the ATP Finals)?@paul_annacone, @BrettHaber, and @nickmonroe10s talk @RafaelNadal's indoor game and whether or not 2020 could be his year → https://t.co/tPoe44TDv0#RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/BdwpBsaTIH — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) November 2, 2020

While speaking on Tennis Channel, the American pointed out Coric’s strong head-to-head record against Rafael Nadal - which includes one indoor win - as the reason for his bold prediction.

“I think Lopez is a dangerous match-up but let’s not forget that Borna Coric is two and two with Rafa,” Annacone said. “And one of those wins is indoors at Basel. So if Coric and Nadal play, I’m leaning Coric. I’m calling it now guys.”

Coric defeated Nadal in straight sets at the Cincinnati Masters in 2016 as well as the Basel Open in 2014. The Spaniard, meanwhile, triumphed in their meetings at the 2015 US Open and the 2017 Canadian Open.

Rafael Nadal's forehand doesn't bounce around like a super-ball indoors: Paul Annacone

Rafael Nadal at the 2019 Rolex Paris Masters

Rafael Nadal has never particularly enjoyed playing in quick indoor conditions. His record at the Paris Masters is rather pedestrian too; the only time he was able to make the final was way back in 2007.

The conditions adversely affect Nadal's topspin-heavy game, and to top that he usually arrives in Paris exhausted or injured from the rigors of the full season. But while the Spaniard is fully fit and refreshed this time around, Paul Annacone still has some doubts about his game on the surface.

The American thinks Rafael Nadal’s forehand relies too much on spin, which doesn't work all that well on indoor hardcourts.

“Its all about the RPMs on the forehand,” Annaconne continued. “Generally that forehand is not bouncing around like a super-ball indoors, and Rafa likes that.”

Rafael Nadal enjoys heavy topspin on clay

Annacone also pointed out that when Rafael Nadal doesn't get enough bounce on his forehand, his opponents can take control of the rallies and boss him around.

“When he doesn’t have the ability to do that you can get first-strike in and back him a little bit and make him little bit more uncomfortable,” Annacone asserted.

Nevertheless, Paul Annacone still rates Rafael Nadal very highly in indoor conditions.

“Look he’s still one of the best players in the world indoors, he’s one of the best in anything, even underwater, the guy can play,” Annacone said.