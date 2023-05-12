Paula Badosa recently responded to rumors about her breakup with model boyfriend Juan Betancourt.

On Thursday, May 11, numerous Spanish media outlets reported that Paula Badosa and her Cuban boyfriend Juan Betancourt had called time on their relationship. It was stated that the couple’s relationship had been rocky for a few months and that they eventually broke up in the spring of 2023. It was also noted that Juan Betancourt was the one who initiated the separation.

Paula Badosa was critical of the allegedly false news and posted a cryptic message in a since deleted Instagram story. She blasted Spanish magazine Hola for reporting inaccurate details about her personal life.

“The information of the facts is completely reverse and false. Can you inform yourself better since you do ‘exclusives’ ? Thank you,” Badosa wrote on her Instagram story.

Paula Badosa's since-deleted Instagram story

The Spanish tennis player has since deleted her story and did not clarify her statement further.

Badosa and Betancourt started dating in the summer of 2021 after ending their respective previous relationships with Spanish television presenter David Broncano and Spanish actress Andrea Duro. The Cuban model had been accompanying and cheering the former World No. 2 on during her tennis tour ever since.

However, Betancourt, has been absent at the Spanish player's tournaments recently. The 32-year-old was noticeably missing during Badosa’s recent Madrid Open appearance, despite his presence in the Spanish capital. It is also worth noting that the duo have stopped following each other on social media.

Paula Badosa gears up for 2023 Italian Open clash with Ons Jabeur

Badosa at the 2023 Madrid Open

Paula Badosa will want to steer clear of distractions surrounding her personal life as she gears up for a thrilling clash with fellow former World No. 2 Ons Jabeur in the second round of the 2023 Italian Open on Friday, May 12.

Owing to her recent dip in results, Badosa is unseeded at the WTA 1000 event in Rome. The Spaniard thus started her campaign in the Round of 128 and survived a scare against Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

She is now set to clash against tournament fourth seed Ons Jabeur, who received a bye in the opening round. The Tunisian tennis player was recently sidelined due to injury and is contesting the Italian Open after skipping the Madrid Open, where she was the defending champion.

Jabeur is also the defending finalist in Rome and will look to come out with her best tennis to guard her ranking points.

