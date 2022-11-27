Paula Badosa and her boyfriend play the "You're a 10 but..." game

World No. 13 Paula Badosa has been vacationing in Maldives and Dubai with her boyfriend Juan Betancourt during her off-season. The couple has been regularly updating their followers about their activities during their vacation in Dubai.

Betancourt recently took to his Instagram stories to play a game called 'You're a 10 but' and included the Spanish player in it.

The game is based on revealing the one weakness of an otherwise perfect individual. Betancourt revealed that people around Badosa cannot stay angry at the 25-year-old.

"You're a 10 but... you are too nice even to people who don't deserve it."

Betancourt recently won an award and took to social media to thank the organizers.

"Magical night. How nice it is to receive an award, but even more beautiful is to receive it surrounded by people I love very much, people I admire, hardworking people, sacrificed, persistent but above all, good people. Thanks to the whole team of @summum." he wrote.

Badosa showered praise on her boyfriend and congratulated him on winning the award.

"It's the least you deserve," she wrote.

"I've never lost the hope or the strength to keep fighting for what I like and want the most" - Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa reacts during her match against Danielle Collins at the San Diego Open

Paula Badosa ended her 2022 season after pulling out of her first-round match against Victoria Azarenka due to cramps. In her social media post, the Spaniard mentioned that she has learned to prioritize herself and vowed to keep fighting and bounce back stronger.

"My 2022 season is over...a year that has passed through all the moments and emotions. Where I've lived from the best experiences to the worst. But where I tried to learn from each of them and especially come out stronger from them and where I learned to prioritize and protect myself as a person. But through it all, I've never lost the hope or the strength to keep fighting for what I like and want the most," Badosa wrote on Instagram.

