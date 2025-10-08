Paula Badosa dons black bikini as she dances by the pool after ending her season early amid injury struggles

On September 30, 2025, Paula Badosa drew a premature end to her 2025 season after recurring injuries, including a back issue that led to her withdrawals from the Madrid Open and the US Open. The announcement came after she played her final match in the third round against Karolína Muchová. She retired from that game due to a left hip injury.

In the wake of her early-season curtains, she has reunited with her sister, Jana Badosa, and it only means one thing. The two vibed to the tunes and showed some dance moves.

"Back with sissy means TikTok time," Paula wrote.

After this video, it seems her sister's energy has translated to Paula Badosa, as she is also making some videos of her own. On Tuesday morning, she shared a video in which she dances by the pool to the hit song of Tems' "Love me JeJe." She was wearing a black bikini with a white shirt left unbuttoned.

"Temsbaby is such a vibe," she wrote.

Tems' "Love Me JeJe," produced by GuiltyBeatz and Spax, won the Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

Paula Badosa focused on recovery and rehabilitation after premature 2025 season end

After she retired from the third round in the China Open, Paula Badosa made the announcement on Instagram that she won't return to play in 2025. However, she aims to return stronger in 2026.

"There are times when I ask myself how I manage to keep going through the toughest moments. And the truth is, it's in those exact moments that I discover the deepest strength inside me," Badosa said via ESPN. "Every setback hurts, but it also reminds me how badly I want to fight, how much I want to come back stronger.

"No matter how many obstacles come my way, I promise you this: I will keep fighting, I will keep pushing, and I will keep finding my way back... See you in 2026."

Paula Badosa didn't play in the 2025 US Open. In Wimbledon, she lost in the first round. At Roland Garros, her run ended in the third round against Daria Kasatkina. She was at her best at the Australian Open, where she reached the semifinal before being outlasted by Aryna Sabalenka.

Badosa reached the World No. 2 ranking in 2022. But in the last year and a half, she has been grappling with injuries, resulting in so many retirements and early round exits.

