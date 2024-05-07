Paula Badosa has had an impressive start to the 2024 Italian Open, advancing to the second round after defeating Mirra Andreeva. This has prompted tennis fans all around the globe to share their reactions.

On May 7, Badosa and Andreeva, both unseeded, locked horns in the opening round of the WTA 1000 event in Rome. While the Russian entered the tournament on the back of a quarterfinal exit in Madrid, it was a much-needed victory for the Spaniard who defeated the 17-year-old 6-2, 6-3 in just over an hour and a half.

The victory came two days after Badosa announced her separation from her ex-boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas. The couple ended their relationship after less than a year together, with the former World No. 2 sharing on Instagram that it was a mutual decision.

"After careful consideration and many cherished moments together, Stefanos and I have decided to amicably part ways. We have shared a journey filled with love and learning, and it is as friends with immense mutual respect that we now choose to move forward on our own paths," Paula Badosa wrote.

"As we transition into this new chapter of our lives, we continue to wish each other nothing but the best in our endeavors. We kindly ask for privacy during this time, and we thank you for your understanding and respect," she added.

Tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) were quick to draw a connection between the two events, with one user writing:

"Paula really dropped Stefanos and now she’s cooking."

Expand Tweet

"We all love a post-break up glow," another wrote.

"All she needed was to break up with Tsitsipas," another chimed in.

Expand Tweet

One account opined:

"The breakup rage is gonna make her unstoppable i fear."

"Got rid of dude now she winning," another tweeted.

"That post break up energy hits differently. Let's go Badosa!!" one user posted.

Expand Tweet

Paula Badosa to face off against Emma Navarro in Italian Open 2R

Paula Badosa pictured at the 2024 Italian Open

Paula Badosa will lock horns with American Emma Navarro in the second round of the 2024 Italian Open on May 10. This match marks their first encounter on the WTA Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Unlike Badosa, Navarro is experiencing one of the most successful seasons of her career so far. She made deep runs at the Hobart International (final), ASB Classic (SF), San Diego Open (SF), and Indian Wells (QF).

The 22-year-old received a first-round bye in Rome as she is the No. 21 seed, and her match against the Spaniard will mark the beginning of her campaign in the tournament.