Paula Badosa gets emotional as she says goodbye to her mother Mireia & sister Jana, makes 'world falling apart' admission after Bali getaway

Paula Badosa, who announced her retirement from the 2025 season following her Round of 32 loss in the China Open, was vacationing in Indonesia with her sister Jana and her mother Mireia. The two closest people in her life were with her when she needed her the most, and they made her vacation count.On Wednesday, Badosa dropped an image from the airport where the trio is hugging out before departing. Badosa shared the warm moment with a heartfelt caption, thanking both of them for the time well spent in Bali, Indonesia.&quot;I admit that I hate goodbyes,&quot; she wrote. &quot;This year I have felt like the world is falling apart many times but having these two little people always by my side has helped me push through. Thanks for this much needed trip! I love you so much @janabadosa @gibertmireia&quot;Paula Badosa's Instagram storyAfter an injury-plagued 2025 season, including persistent back pain and hip/muscle issues, came to an end, Paula Badosa traveled with her mother, Mireia, and younger sister Jana to Bali, Indonesia, for a family vacation. The trip, including beaches and waterfalls, served as both rest and reset following a tough season.Paula Badosa recaps her &quot;healing&quot; Indonesia vacationThree days ago, Paula Badosa shared an Instagram post consisting of photos from her recently concluded family vacation in Indonesia. The leading photo of the post was Badosa posing near a waterfall in a yellow bikini as she looked up.She posted photos with her mother, Mireia, and sister Jana, sharing moments by the beach, in bikinis, wearing sun hats, and enjoying waterfalls. There was dancing by the pool, sister-mom bonding, and relaxing. Jana even posted a video dancing with Paula. Badosa had the perfect caption to document the trip as a great &quot;healing&quot; experience:&quot;Places and people heal you, and this was one of those times. What an amazing trip with my crew for life. us love you guys Ps: Indonesia stole my heart 🇮🇩.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBadosa started the season by making it to the semifinal of the Australian Open. But injury concerns followed up with chronic back pain returning. She has been dealing with it since 2023. This led her to miss several important tournaments, including the 2025 US Open. She posted on Instagram to announce her decision not to play another match in 2025, with hopes to return healthy and strong in 2026.