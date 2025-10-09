PICTURE: Paula Badosa & mother Mireia flaunt casual bikini looks as Spaniard continues to enjoy relaxing family vacation after ending tennis season

After saying she's done with the 2025 season, Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa is making full use of the early vacation in the company of his mother Mireia and sister Jana Badosa. The family of three is enjoying a family vacation in Bali, days after she played her final game of the 2025 season in China Open.

On Wednesday, Badosa continued to post pictures from her Asian vacation. Her latest Instagram story features her embracing time near the waterfall alongside Mireia. Both were in bikinis as they looked up, holding hands together.

Paula's Instagram story

After ending her season early due to chronic back pain, Badosa has been sharing pictures from her downtime in Asia. Earlier, she posted an image where the mother-daughter duo donned stylish sun hats and sunglasses near a beach. Moreover, sister Jana Badosa posted a video of herself dancing with Paula. The tennis star herself is vibing to music during this downtime.

Paula Badosa's message to fans after ending her 2025 season early

It didn't come as much of a shock when Paula Badosa finally put an end to continue with her miserable and injury-riddled 2025 season. Her final match was a Round of 32 clash against Karolína Muchová at the China Open. After trailing 4-2 in the first set, Badosa chose to retire.

Following her decision to retire due to persistent back troubles that she has suffered since 2023, Badosa announced her decision in a message to fans that involved returning in 2026 with high spirits.

“There are times when I ask myself how I manage to keep going through the toughest, most painful moments,” Badosa wrote in her Instagram post. “And the truth is, it’s in those exact moments that I discover the deepest strength inside me. Every setback hurts, but it also reminds me how badly I want to fight, how much I want to come back stronger.

“I wouldn’t be able to do this without the people who continue to believe in me. Your support carries me when things get heavy, and your faith gives me courage when doubt creeps in. That energy, that love. It’s something I can never thank you enough for.”

In the remaining months of 2025, Paula Badosa will make sure to hit the recovery harder so that not only does she return healthy, but also as her former self that reached the No. 2 rankings three years ago.

