"Every setback hurts" - Paula Badosa sends emotional message after new injury crisis at China Open forces heartbreaking end to 2025 season

The current WTA World No. 18, Paula Badosa, has faced a heartbreaking end to her 2025 season at the China Open tournament due to an injury crisis. The Spanish star retired from her second-round match against World No. 15 Karolina Muchova and has shared an emotional farewell message for her supporters, expressing her gratitude and resilience for her return.Paula Badosa, the winner of four ATP Tour singles titles, had last competed in the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. She ended her tournament journey with a first-round loss to the UK's Katie Boulter. During her first match since Wimbledon, at the China Open, Badosa had to retire due to suffering from a left hip injury. She concluded her match 4-2 and left the court in tears and feeling distressed.Through her Instagram story, the Spaniard shared a heartfelt message highlighting the season's conclusion. Furthermore, she revealed her vulnerability, expressed gratitude for her supporters, and her resilience to return next year.Screenshot of Paula Badosa's Instagram story | Source: IG/paulabadosa&quot;There are times when I ask myself how I manage to keep going through the toughest, most painful moments. And the truth is, it’s in those exact moments that I discover the deepest strength inside me. Every setback hurts, but it also reminds me how badly I want to fight, how much I want to come back stronger. I wouldn’t be able to do this without the people who continue to believe in me.&quot;She continued,&quot;Your support carries me when things get heavy, and your faith gives me courage when doubt creeps in. That energy, that love. It’s something I can never thank you enough for. No matter how many obstacles come my way, I promise you this: I will keep fighting, I will keep pushing, and I will keep finding my way back. See you in 2026.&quot;During the match, Badosa had also taken multiple timeouts and, unfortunately, decided to retire as she was unable to continue due to the injury.Paula Badosa had played impressively in the Berlin Tennis Open, women's doubles, reaching the semi-final round with the former World No. 2, Tunisian icon, Ons Jabeur.Paula Badosa suffered fitness issues during her 2025 seasonPaula Badosa at the 2025 China Open - Day 2 - Source: GettyPaula Badosa remained absent from the 2025 US Open and also from the North American tournaments due to a persistent back injury.She did not play at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, the Canadian Open, or the Cincinnati Masters. Due to her back problems, she also missed the Madrid Open and the Italian Open.At the Berlin Tennis Open, in singles, Badosa reached the quarter-final round and played against former World No. 32 Wang Xinyu. However, due to her back issues, she had to retire after losing the first set.