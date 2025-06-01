Paula Badosa remains optimistic about future following French Open heartbreak

Paula Badosa sent a message brimming with positivity in the aftermath of her exit from the 2025 French Open. Badosa, a former No. 2, registered comeback victories in her first and second round matches at the clay Major. However, her luck ran out in the third round, where she faced a rampant Daria Kasatkina.

Ad

The Australian was terrific on serve and also engineered 11 break points, five of which she converted. Badosa had her chances on return too, but when it came to capitalizing on her seven break point chances, she could convert only one. Despite a spirited fightback from the Spaniard in the second set, the match ended 6-1, 7-5 in favor of No. 17 seed Kasatkina.

On Sunday, June 1, Paula Badosa expressed her happiness at having been able to feature at Roland Garros via a heartfelt post on Instagram. The 27-year-old had to pull out of both the Madrid Open and Italian Open in the buildup to the year's second Major in Paris with a lower back injury. She eventually returned to action at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, which took place just before the commencement of the French Open.

Ad

Trending

"We smile & we continue. 🧡 I’m happy to be back on court after all. Tennis is my passion, and being able to compete and experience all the beauty of it is priceless. I’m still far from the level I want to reach, but I know it’s all a process, just like everything in life, things don’t come overnight," Badosa wrote.

Ad

The four-time WTA Tour-level titlist, currently ranked 10th, also laid bare her pride of persisting with her tennis career despite enduring multiple injury-stricken phases in recent years. The Spaniard added:

"I’m learning so much about myself during this journey, and I’m so proud of overcoming all the storms. Storms are necessary in life because after a storm, the sun comes out, but more importantly, you emerge as a stronger version of yourself. That’s what it’s all about: evolving and growing through experiences. So I’m embracing the journey, trusting the process, and finding the strength to chase your dreams no matter the obstacles. 🌟"

Ad

Ad

Kasatkina herself praised Badosa following the conclusion of the pair's third-round match in Paris.

"Paula Badosa's such a good player... I knew if she got a chance, she would take it" - Daria Kasatkina on taming Spaniard's second-set fightback at French Open

Daria Kasatkina during her third-round match against Paula Badosa at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

Paula Badosa didn't get off to the best of starts in the second set against Daria Kasatkina in the French capital, losing its two opening games and giving herself a mountain to climb. Despite this, the Spaniard didn't give in and soon broke Kasatkina. Eventually though, the Australian's craft prevailed.

Ad

Later, Kasatkina lauded Badosa, saying:

"She’s such a good player, has been posting very good results. I was ready for a difficult match. I knew if she got a chance, she would take it and that’s what happened in the second set. This is where things got a little tight, but I’m really proud of myself how I handled this pressure."

Paula Badosa has so far won 15 matches and lost nine this year. Meanwhile, Daria Kasatkina is set to face Russian teenage prodigy Mirra Andreeva next in Paris, in what should be a gripping fourth-round encounter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More