Paula Badosa hits the practice courts with her team as sister Jana joins them ahead of Miami Open

Paula Badosa recently hit the practice courts with her team in preparation for the 2025 Miami Open. Badosa's sister, Jana, also joined the Spaniard during the training session.

This year, the Miami Open is set to take place from March 18 to March 30, 2025, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Apart from Badosa, players such as Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva among others will compete at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Florida. Danielle Collins will be defending her title after winning it in 2024 by defeating Elena Rybakina in the final.

In 2024, Paula Badosa used protected ranking to secure her spot in the main draw of the WTA 1000 tournament in Florida. She managed to defeat wild card Simona Halep 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round before falling to second seed, Aryna Sabalenka 4-6, 3-6 in the second round.

Ahead of her beginning her campaign at the 2025 Miami Open, Badosa took to social media and shared a photo of herself with her team, including coach Pol Toledo Bague, physio Pablo Solana Tomas, and others. Her sister, Jana Badosa, also joined them during the training session.

"Talk to me about Miami... 🫶 😍 where are the... ? 😜 ," Badosa captioned her Instagram story.

Screen grab of Paula Badosa's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram]

Before the Miami Open, Paula Badosa was supposed to compete in the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, but had to withdraw due to a lower back injury she sustained during her quarterfinal match against qualifier Daria Saville at the Merida Open.

Badosa was replaced by lucky loser Eva Lys in the main draw of the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in California, where Lys lost in her opening match to wild card Caroline Dolehide.

This season, the Spaniard's best result has been reaching her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open before falling to eventual runner-up Aryna Sabalenka.

Paula Badosa's best result at Miami Open came in 2022

Paula Badosa pictured at the 2024 Miami Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Paula Badosa achieved her best result at the Miami Open in 2022 when she made it to the quarterfinals.Seeded fifth in the tournament, she kicked off her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

Badosa started strong by defeating qualifier Marie Bouzkova with a score of 7-5, 7-5 in her opening match. She then overcame Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-2, and wild card Linda Fruhvirtova 6-2, 6-3 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, Badosa faced 16th seed Jessica Pegula and when the American was leading 4-1 in the first set, the former World No.2 retired from the match due to illness.

