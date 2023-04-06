Paula Badosa recently expressed her feelings about Rafael Nadal watching her play some time back, saying she wished he would be a no-show. The 25-year-old admitted she was extremely nervous about playing while Nadal was in attendance.

The two Spaniards played together for Team Spain at the United Cup earlier this year in Australia. And for Badosa, the biggest lesson from the tournament was how to play with Nadal watching her.

The World No. 33 appeared on the Tennis Channel after her third-round victory over Diana Shnaider at the 2023 Charleston Open, when she was asked about her experience of playing while Rafael Nadal was watching her. Badosa responded that she was praying The King of Clay wouldn’t show up, but that when he did arrive, she played really well and felt proud of herself.

“I was praying for him not to come. And it was 2-1 in the first set, and he appeared,” said the 25-year-old. “And I was like, ‘Wow! Paula, don't think that's Rafa Nadal watching you.’ Because he is my idol. So it was very tough.”

“But then I played amazing, and I was so proud of myself. I was super nervous. Rafa is my idol since I was 5. To have him on the bench cheering for me and talking to me on the changeovers was crazy," she added.

Badosa also revealed that Nadal lauded her level of tennis and told her she would have an amazing year if she continued playing this way.

“He was very proud. He was happy about the level,” she said. “And he said, playing like this, I would have an amazing year. So I hope Rafa's right.”

Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz will do well in clay tournaments: Feliciano Lopez

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz

Madrid tournament director Feliciano Lopez has tipped fellow Spaniards Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz for big results in the 2023 season clay swing. Despite his compatriots missing their first Masters tournament on clay, Lopez is confident they will make a strong return.

"I trust that Nadal and Alcaraz will do well in the next tournaments," Lopez said. "Hopefully, Carlos will play with Djokovic again in Madrid, and we will also have Rafa, who, if he is healthy, will surely fight again for the big titles. In 2023, there is no clear favorite on clay."

Rafael Nadal has been out with a hip injury that he sustained in his second-round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald at the 2023 Australian Open. The 36-year-old was expected to return to the ATP tour for the clay season. But he has pulled out of the 2023 Monte Carlo Masters, saying he is still not fit enough to compete.

Carlos Alcaraz has also withdrawn from the tournament due to post-traumatic arthritis in his left hand.

