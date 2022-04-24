5 tennis players who idolize Rafael Nadal ft. Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek

Rafael Nadal is bound to go down in history as one of the greatest ever athletes to have picked up a tennis racquet. With 21 Grand Slams to his name, the Spaniard currently leads the Slam race, one more than fellow legends Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

The Mallorcan's influence on the sport, however, is more than just his achievements on the court. The World No. 4's legacy is further invigorated by the Rafa Nadal Academy, which he started back home in Manacor to develop budding talents in the sport. The academy has since served as the home to some of the biggest stars on the ATP and WTA tours at the moment.

Without further ado, here's a look at five tennis players who have publicly revealed their adulation for the former World No. 1:

Jaume Munar is a graduate of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca

Jaume Munar is a graduate of the Rafa Nadal Academy and is a huge fan of the 21-time Grand Slam champion just like most up-and-coming players from Spain. Interestingly, Munar was the Mallorcan's doubles partner of choice when he returned to action earlier this year at the Melbourne Summer Set after a prolonged injury absence.

Speaking in a recent interview, the World No. 101 revealed that the 35-year-old helped him a lot during his early days at the academy and that he's the one who has had the most "direct impact" on his career.

"He helped me a lot, and I will always remember, when I arrived at the Academy, seeing the way he trained and the desire and intensity with which he did it. He is an inspiration to me and to all children. If there is someone who has had a direct impact on my career, it is him," Munar said.

Paula Badosa is another Spaniard who has not shied away from showing her admiration for Rafael Nadal in public. The highest-ranked player from Spain on the women's circuit, Badosa has declared time and again that the Mallorcan has had a great influence on her career.

Speaking in a recent interview, the World No. 2 remarked that she considered the World No. 4 to be a "reference point," adding that she admires him a lot for his mentality and fighting spirit.

"Rafael Nadal is the reference point for me. He is a worker, a fighter and has a great mentality. I admire him more and more," Badosa said. "It seems to me that he is not from this planet mentally and that is even more inspirational. He has always been an example that I have looked at when I have faced difficult moments and if I want to emulate someone, it is him."

#3 Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud is arguably the most popular graduate from the Rafa Nadal Academy

Another graduate of the Rafa Nadal Academy, Casper Ruud is probably the most high-profile name to have come out of the organization. The World No. 7 has trained there since 2018, and has revealed in the the past that the 35-year-old was the first player he watched on television and the one who led him on the path to professional tennis.

Tahseen Kamal, Ph.D. (ANU), FHEA (she/her) @tkamal16 Casper Ruud explains Rafael Nadal is a very difficult opponent to play against because he plays very strictly from start to the end. Casper Ruud explains Rafael Nadal is a very difficult opponent to play against because he plays very strictly from start to the end. https://t.co/Jt4JZo98jV

Speaking in a recent interview, the Norwegian disclosed that he has been a fan of the 21-time Grand Slam champion since he started following the sport and added that training with him at the academy was a big source of inspiration for him.

"Rafael Nadal is one of the best of all time. I've been a fan of him ever since I started watching tennis. He's my biggest idol and the one I admired the most among all the players. Training with him was a great motivation," Ruud said. "Even [when] he's won almost everything, he is extremely humble and works hard today as he did 15 years ago."

#4 Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz himself might think that his playstyle is more similar to that of Roger Federer, but it has been impossible for the Spaniard to avoid comparisons with his country's legend in recent weeks.

José Morgado @josemorgado Alcaraz on Nadal. "It's tough to play against him but he will enjoy. It's not everyday you play against your idol. I'm gonna be happy even if I lose but the focus is to play my best and take my chances." Alcaraz on Nadal. "It's tough to play against him but he will enjoy. It's not everyday you play against your idol. I'm gonna be happy even if I lose but the focus is to play my best and take my chances."

Speaking in a recent interview, the reigning Miami champion remarked that the former World No. 1 has always been his idol. The teenager was also in awe about the 21-time Major winner's ability to turn a match around, a trait he experienced firsthand during their Indian Wells semi-final encounter.

"It's amazing to play against Rafa. He's my idol since I was a kid, so it's never easy to play against him. I think it's a great experience for me to meet him in Masters 1000 semifinal," Alcaraz said. "Everybody knows how Rafa's game is and he has a thousand lives in the match. When he's down, he can turn the game around."

#5 Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek is as ardent a fan of Rafael Nadal as they come

No one has been more outspoken in their love and admiration for Rafael Nadal than Iga Swiatek. The World No. 1 won her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2020 French Open, the same tournament where the World No. 4 won his 20th.

Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Iga Swiatek: "Nadal has always been my idol. I have pretty sad memories of last year's Roland Garros because I was crying when Rafa lost against Novak." Iga Swiatek: "Nadal has always been my idol. I have pretty sad memories of last year's Roland Garros because I was crying when Rafa lost against Novak." 💔

Speaking in a recent interview, the Pole revealed that she was on the verge of tears when the Mallorcan lost to Novak Djokovic last year at Roland Garros. Swiatek also fondly recalled how she caught him in action the previous year in the same dress she did her trophy presentation in, mainly because she did not want to miss the opportunity to watch him play live.

"Rafael Nadal has always been my idol. I have pretty sad memories of Roland Garros last year because I was crying when Rafa lost against Novak [Djokovic]. But two years ago, I was watching the final. I had the trophy photoshoot [after I won the women's title]," Swiatek said. "I was wearing this really nice long dress and went to see the final like this."

