Paula Badosa makes frustrations clear with how her personal life is affected because of her celebrity status

Paula Badosa is honest about the challenges of maintaining a line between personal and professional lives, which tends to get blurred due to the celebrity status that she has gained over the years. The Spaniard is currently on a break from the sport, recovering from a lower back injury.

Ad

The 27-year-old has been held back in her career multiple times due to her recurring back injury, which recently flared up during the fourth round of the Miami Open. This led her to withdraw from her match against Alexandra Eala, followed by the entirety of the Madrid Open. However, she made an appearance with boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Laureus Sports Awards on April 21.

In an interview with Eurosport on May 3, she opened up on the added stress that a celebrity status brings to athletes like herself. She highlighted how picking a career in sports comes with fame, which in turn makes one prone to judgment, which is usually uncalled for.

Ad

Trending

"How exposed we are, how people constantly judge us. Maybe if you're an actress, you already know what you're exposing yourself to, but if you're an athlete, you really don't expect it. Being famous entails attending galas, events, meetings with sponsors, and fulfilling many commitments," she said.

Badosa elaborated on how dating Tsitsipas overlaps the personal and professional elements of her life, but the celebrity label on top of that becomes challenging.

Ad

"Within the role of a tennis player, this is the part I'd like to erase. I feel like my professional and personal lives are completely intertwined, also because of the person I'm with, but sometimes it's hard to manage," Paula Badosa added.

She also spoke on how she has been keeping the fight on to make a comeback on the court.

Ad

"I have no choice; I'm very stubborn": Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa at the Miami Open- Source: Getty

During the same interview, Paula Badosa also gave a demonstration of her mental strength as she spoke about the sheer dedication it takes to continue fighting on with a chronic injury, constantly weighing her down on the court. She highlighted that the only way she would stop is if the doctors ask her to, and admitted that she was ready to fight through pain to get back again.

Ad

"I have no choice; I'm very stubborn. For me to stop, the doctors would have to tell me so...I'll continue with the injections, even though I know how bad they are for me and how harmful they are to my body," she said.

The tennis star will look to recover well ahead of this year's Roland Garros and make a strong comeback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More