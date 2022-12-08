Paula Badosa moved to tears after watching 'The Swimmers' movie, draws inspiration from the Mardini sisters' story

Paula Badosa recently watched the movie 'The Swimmers’ and called it one of the most inspiring things she had ever seen.

The Swimmers is a biographical story of two young sisters, Yusra Mardini and Sara Mardini, who embark on a journey as refugees from war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics with their swimming skills and compassion.

Badosa shared a picture on her social media and stated that the movie is extremely emotional and that the two girls, Yusra Mardini and Sara Mardini, are superheroes.

“Watching the movie The Swimmers. One of the most inspirational things I saw in my life. You girls are true superheroes. I can’t stop crying...,” wrote Paula Badosa on her Instagram stories.

Paula Badosa was last seen in action at the Guadalajara Open, where she retired due to illness against Victoria Azarenka in the second round after losing the first set.

A review of Paula Badosa’s 2022 season

Paula Badosa started her 2022 season at the Adelaide International with a first-round loss to Victoria Azarenka 3-6, 2-6. She bounced back immediately, she triumphed over Barbora Krejková 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 in the Sydney International final to win her third career title. With the win, she reached a new career-high ranking of World No. 6.

Her best Grand Slam performance of the season came at the Australian Open, where Badosa reached the fourth round for the first time but fell to Madison Keys 3-6, 1-6. She advanced to the semifinals at Indian Wells and the quarterfinals at Miami after early exits in Dubai and Doha. With those results, coupled with Ashleigh Barty's retirement, she attained a new career-high ranking of World No. 3. She then climbed one place in the WTA rankings after reaching the semifinals of the Stuggart Open.

However, the Spaniard faltered in the season's subsequent tournaments. She ended her 2022 season at the Guadalajara Open, retiring against Azarenka in the second round due to a muscular cramp. She is currently ranked No. 13 in the world with a 32-22 win-loss record.

"My 2022 season is over... a year that has passed through all the moments and emotions. Where I've lived from the best experiences to the worst. But where I tried to learn from each of them and especially come out stronger from them (I don't have another) and where I learned to prioritize and protect myself as a person. Where I've made mistakes (never wanting n) and a few right ones too. But through it all, I've never lost the hope or the strength to keep fighting for what I like and want the most," Badosa wrote on Instagram.

