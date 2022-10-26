Paula Badosa named among 100 most influential women in Spain by Forbes

Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa has been named among the 100 most influential women in Spain in 2022 in a list created by Forbes Spain.

The website states that the list is the first edition of the category and influential women from a plethora of fields have made it to the top 100.

“In this first edition, the list includes profiles from different sectors, with the aim that this meticulous selection serves as a general photograph of the business, cultural, artistic or sports panorama, among other professional branches, linked to Spain, be as faithful as possible to all the influential women in the country,” it says.

Spanish triple jumper Ana Peleteiro and Badosa are two athletes whose names feature on the list. Badosa’s achievements are further briefed on the list, which included her 2015 French Open girls’ title as well as the 2021 Indian Wells title.

“At the age of 16, she [Paula Badosa] was the captain of the Spanish Federation Cup team. In 2015, the athlete took the Roland Garros cup in the junior category, the year in which she debuted in the WTA as a professional. In 2021, Badosa became the first Spaniard to win an Indian Wells. This year she remains in the ranking of the best in the world, in September she achieved third place with 3,934 points.”

Paula Badosa has won seven ITF and three WTA titles in her young career. The Spaniard won her maiden WTA title at the 2021 Belgrade Open and made it to the quarterfinals of the 2021 French Open. She also claimed her first Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells that year.

The 24-year-old started her 2022 season as the World No. 8 and soon claimed her third title at the 2022 Sydney International. She further climbed the rankings, reaching a career-high No. 2 on April 24, 2022.

“I learned to prioritize and protect myself as a person” – Paula Badosa reflects on her 2022 season

Paula Badosa has recently called time on her 2022 season.

Paula Badosa, who commenced her 2022 season with a loss against Victoria Azarenka at the Adelaide International, incidentally played her final fixture of 2022 against Azarenka at the Guadalajara Open, where the Spaniard retired mid-match.

Reflecting on the year of ups and downs, the World No. 12 said that she had come out stronger having lived through various experiences. She further acknowledged the support from her close ones and also thanked her fans in the social media post.

"My 2022 season is over... a year that has passed through all the moments and emotions. Where I've lived from the best experiences to the worst. But where I tried to learn from each of them and especially come out stronger from them (I don't have another) and where I learned to prioritize and protect myself as a person. Despite all this intensity, I feel so lucky to experience all the amazing things I'm experiencing, that I thought I'd never live," she said.

"Luckily, I have people by my side who support me in each of those moments and walk with me hand in hand, whatever happens (you are the best). And I also have some amazing fans, who are always with me and make me smile reading them (Thank you)," she added.

