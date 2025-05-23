Paula Badosa pens emotional message about injury comeback ahead of French Open and what it means to her

Just a few days away from the French Open, Paula Badosa shared an emotional message to her fans about her injury comeback. Badosa has been struggling with a chronic back injury for some time now. This injury has threatened her career on multiple occasions, yet she has consistently found a way to return.

After months of being sidelined due to her injury, she competed at the Strasbourg Open. The World No. 10 was knocked out in the quarterfinal round by Liudmila Samsonova 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, but the Spaniard was content to be able to play on a tennis court again. She received a first-round bye due to her ranking and had advanced to the quarterfinals after Marie Bouzkova retired mid-match in the second round due to a left thigh injury. Badosa will compete at the French Open and face Naomi Osaka in the first round on Sunday, May 25.

Badosa’s back injury is a recurring problem that has significantly impacted her career. She first experienced discomfort in her lower back in 2022 when she was No.2 in the world. The injury worsened, and soon she dropped out of the top 100 in 2023. She had to miss numerous major tournaments like Wimbledon and the French Open that year. She even had to withdraw between matches to prevent any further damage.

However, the 27-year-old made a strong comeback in 2024 and won the WTA’s Comeback Player of the Year award. She made a formidable start in 2025, reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open for the first time in her career.

Once again, while competing in the quarterfinals of the Merida Open, she retired mid-match due to the resurgence of her injury. Following this, she skipped Indian Wells but returned for the Miami Open. The former World No. 2 reached the fourth round but had to withdraw mid-match due to injury. She could not participate in her home tournament, the Madrid Open, and even missed the Italian Open.

Now she is back on the court, having gained some match time in Strasbourg, and is ready to take on the challenge in Paris. She penned down an emotional message on her Instagram story regarding her injury comeback and her determination to fight against all odds.

“After months on the sidelines, two painful injections, and countless hours of rehab, I’ve made it back. Not just to compete — but to fight at the highest level again. What most people don’t see is the frustration, the fear, the silent battles. The doubt that creeps in when your body won’t do what it used to, and you wonder if it ever will again. I didn’t get the win today, but being on a tennis court, I already won. One thing I’ll always guarantee is that I’m gonna fight no matter what,” she wrote.

“I didn’t return just to play — I came back to prove that nothing can keep me down. See you in Paris, Badosa is here for a while,” Paula Badosa further added.

Paula Badosa's Instagram Story - Source: Instagram/@paulabadosa

"Every day I wake up feeling scared" - Paula Badosa on her chronic back injury

Paula Badosa dejected - Source: Getty

Paula Badosa has often discussed how the injury has taken an emotional toll on her mental health. She has expressed that it is frustrating when her body doesn’t perform as it used to.

After withdrawing from the Madrid Open, she opened up to Eurosport and shared how the uncertainty of whether she will be able to play always keeps her anxious.

"Every day I wake up feeling scared. I'm not kidding, this week I had to text Pol Toledo (her coach) at 5:00 a.m. because I couldn't sleep. I can't cope with the uncertainty of whether my back will be okay that day or whether I'll be able to live a normal life. Mentally, that's what's been the hardest for me," Paula Badosa said.

Furthermore, Badosa talked about the dilemma she faces each time the injury resurfaces. She needs to decide whether to retire or continue playing. The additional challenge is that she must compete against both her opponent and her body, which becomes extremely frustrating for her.

"In those moments, you're lost. I thought: either I retire or I try to keep going. Of course, often by not retiring, you're making it even worse. There are times when I find myself not even playing with the opponent; it's frustrating," Badosa added.

Paula Badosa's return to the tennis court is far more significant than any accolades to her. Despite years of pain and setbacks, her spirit remains unshaken.

