Paula Badosa pokes fun at Ons Jabeur for sitting idly and talking during Spaniard's tiring workout session

Paula Badosa recently poked fun at Ons Jabeur for sitting idle and talking in the gym instead of working out.

Badosa has had tough luck with injuries in 2023. The injury struggle continued in 2024 as well as she had to retire mid-match two times this season at the Dubai Tennis Championships and Stuttgart Open. She also had to pull out of the Abu Dhabi Open and Indian Wells.

The Spaniard's best result came at the start of the year as she reached the third round of the Australian Open. She then suffered early exits at the Qatar Open, Miami Open, Charleston Open and Madrid Open.

Similarly, Ons Jabeur has been suffering from a lack of form. The Tunisian lost 6-2, 6-0 to teenager Mirra Andreeva in the second round of the Australian Open. While she reached the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi Open afterwards, she lost four consecutive matches at the Qatar Open, Indian Wells, Miami Open and Charleston Open.

Jabeur finally snapped her losing streak by notching a win at the Stuttgart Open, before losing in the third round. She also displayed a decent campaign at the Madrid Open, winning three matches in a row but lost to Madison Keys in the quarterfinals.

Badosa and Jabeur share a close friendship and often spend time together on and off the court. Recently, they paired up for doubles at the Stuttgart Open. They won their first match but had to give a walkover in the second round due to the Spaniard picking up an injury in her singles match.

On May 2, Badosa shared a picture of their recent gym session together. The Spaniard joked that Jabeur sat idly and talked while she worked out.

"Paula working and @OnsJabeur talking," Badosa wrote.

Paula Badosa picked Ons Jabeur as her best friend

Paula Badosa and Ons Jabeur at the Rome Open

Paula Badosa picked Ons Jabeur as her best friend while they were in Germany for the Stuttgart Open. During a media interaction session, Jabeur inquired about the Spaniard's best friend on tour.

"Very important question, because everybody wants to know, who is your best friend on tour?" Jabeur asked Badosa.

Badosa promptly chose the two-time Wimbledon finalist and hugged her.

"You," Badosa said.

Jabeur, excited by the answer, asked the cameraperson to send her the tape.

"Send me the tape! Send me," Jabeur said.

