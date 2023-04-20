Paula Badosa promised to put her friendship with Aryna Sabalenka aside when the two players square off in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Badosa continued her dominant run in Stuttgart on Thursday, April 20, when she defeated compatriot Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-2. This result, coupled with her 6-1, 6-1 win against seventh seed Daria Kasatkina in the opening round, sees her emerge as one of the top contenders for the trophy.

Speaking at a press conference after her win against Bucsa, Badosa stated that she expects a tough contest from Sabalenka, who she hailed as an aggressive player in great form. The Spaniard also stated that she will put their friendship aside when on the court, as all players on the tour do.

"Every time we play each other, it's a battle. It's very tough. [Aryna Sabalenka]'s playing unbelievable this year, to be honest. Being very aggressive, serving very well, returning amazing, very intense. I think I just have to be there every point, be very competitive, try to be more aggressive than her, going before her the shots, and yeah, take the opportunity if I have it," she said.

"I have a very good relationship with a lot of them, and we put aside [our friendships when we play]," she added. "In that moment we are very competitive. I think Aryna is the same. In that moment we are not friends. When the last ball finishes, then we are gonna be friends again."

Sabalenka, who received an opening-round bye, reached the quarterfinals in Stuttgart on the back of a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Barbora Krejcikova.

"I was really happy for her" - Paula Badosa on Aryna Sabalenka's 2023 Australian Open triumph

Aryna Sabalenka poses with the 2023 Australian Open title.

Earlier this year, Aryna Sabalenka clinched the Australian Open title with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory against reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the final. In doing so, she captured her first career Grand Slam.

Paula Badosa, on the other hand, pulled out of the Melbourne Major due to a right thigh injury sustained in a warm-up tournament in Adelaide. While this made it difficult for her to watch the action unfold Down Under, the Spaniard stated that she kept an eye on Sabalenka's matches and was happy for the Belarusian's successful campaign at the season-opening Slam.

"To be honest, [Aryna Sabalenka] was the only player I was following in Australia because I was injured and it was tough for me to see. Right after she won, I text her and I was very happy for her, because I know how much it mean and how much she struggled last year," Badosa said.

"I was very happy for her," she added. "We spent the preseason training together. It was a very good preseason in Dubai, and as well in the Dubai exhibition. And I know a little bit her story and the fighter she is, and I was really happy for her, to be honest."

Badosa and Sabalenka have faced each other thrice to date, with the former leading 2-1 in the head-to-head. They last locked horns in the semifinals in Stuttgart last year, where Sabalenka won in straight sets before losing to Iga Swiatek in the final.

