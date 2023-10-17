Paula Badosa reacts to Aryna Sabalenka's coaching team's tactics during Belarusian's workout session

Paula Badosa was left highly amused by Aryna Sabalenka's coaching team's antics during her workout session.

Following her runner-up finish at the 2023 US Open, Sabalenka competed at the WTA 1000 China Open. She kicked off her campaign with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 win over Sofia Kenin. Subsequently, she defeated Katie Boulter and Jasmine Paolini in straight sets to set up a blockbuster quarterfinal clash against Elena Rybakina.

In a rematch of their 2023 Indian Wells final, Rybakina claimed her second consecutive victory over the Belarusian, winning in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2.

Opting out of the remaining tournaments during the Asian swing, the World No. 1 has redirected her focus to the WTA Finals, which will be held in Cancun, Mexico from October 29 to November 5.

Sabalenka shared a glimpse into her rigorous fitness regime on social media as she geared up for the year-end championships. While she completed leg-strengthening exercises on a balance ball, one of coaches playfully danced for the camera in the background.

Similarly, as her fitness coach Jason Stacy assisted her with her exercises, one of her coaches was captured casually reclining on a treadmill and scrolling through his phone.

The World No. 1 hilariously remarked that while one coach was diligently working, the others were simply "chilling" and enjoying themselves.

"Ignore the background at the end 😂 Someone is working…someone is having fun…and another one is just chilling 😂," Sabalenka captioned the post on Instagram.

Paula Badosa couldn't contain her amusement at Aryna Sabalenka's coaching team's antics, commenting with laughing emojis.

"😂😂😂😂😂😂," Badosa commented.

Paula Badosa's comment under Aryna Sabalenka's post

Aryna Sabalenka on her relationship with Paula Badosa - "It doesn't happen very often that you can find your soulmate on the circuit"

Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa have formed a remarkably close friendship on the WTA circuit, frequently sharing glimpses of their time together and gushing over each other on social media.

The World No. 1 recently opened up about the challenges of finding a "soulmate" on tour due to the competitive nature of the sport. However, the Belarusian disclosed that she and Badosa have struck an agreement to not allow their on-court battles to affect their close bond off the court.

"It is very difficult. It doesn't happen very often that you can find your soulmate on the circuit because we compete against each other. But we had this deal: on the court we are opponents, we can shout whatever we want, but off the court we are friends again," Aryna Sabalenka said (via puntodebreak).

Sabalenka also expressed her appreciation for Badosa's friendship and emphasized the importance of having the Spaniard by her side.

"We can take a day, depending on who wins, to accept the fact that one of us lost, but then we become friends again. It's hard, and I'm super happy to have her. She is a very nice girl and having her by my side is very important to me," the Belarusian added.