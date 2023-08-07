Paula Badosa reacts to boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas claiming he wants to surpass her career-best ranking of World No. 2

Paula Badosa recently reacted to her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas expressing his desire to surpass her career-best ranking of World No. 2.

Tsitsipas and Badosa have been in a relationship since the beginning of 2023. The rumors of their relationship first surfaced during the 2023 French Open, when Badosa was spotted in the audience during one of Tsitsipas' matches.

Having recently confirmed their relationship, the power couple have frequently shown their public support and admiration for one another.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was last seen in action at the ATP 250 event in Los Cabos this week, emerging victorious in the final against Alex de Minaur on Saturday, August 5, to claim the title.

During the post-match press conference, the Greek expressed his ambition to match or even surpass Badosa's career-high ranking.

"My goals are to surpass Paula's best ranking, which is World No. 2. And to get better than that I'm..." he said. "The good thing about us is that we get competitive in those things in a healthy way so I hope I get to equal it or even better."

Reacting to the same, Paula Badosa turned to social media to express her amusement, accompanied by four laughing emojis.

Paula Badosa will take on Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first round at the 2023 Canadian Open

Paula Badosa will take on World No. 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first round of the 2023 Canadian Open.

A semifinal finish at the Adelaide International marked Badosa's strongest performance of the hardcourt season. Following a series of consistent performances during the clay swing, the Spaniard was anticipated to excel at the French Open.

Unfortunately, Paula Badosa was unable to participate in the Paris Major due to an injury. Nevertheless, she made a return at Wimbledon, where she emerged victorious in the first round against Alison Riske-Amritraj. However, her journey was cut short as she was compelled to retire during her second-round clash against Marta Kostyuk due to another injury.

Meanwhile, Beatriz Haddad Maia emerged victorious in both of her matches at the United Cup. However, despite her commendable performance, Brazil failed to advance beyond the group stage.

Subsequently, she reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International. Unfortunately, her journey at the Australian Open came to an end with a first-round exit. However, she bounced back by securing a spot in the semifinals in Abu Dhabi and the quarterfinals in Doha.

After a series of disappointing outcomes, Haddad Maia shined during the clay swing. She reached the quarterfinals in Stuttgart and Rome and ultimately reached her first-ever Major semifinal at the French Open. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old fell short against the eventual champion, Iga Swiatek.

Haddad Maia's grass season came to an end, marred by a series of injuries. Despite her valiant efforts, she was only able to make it to the fourth round of Wimbledon before being compelled to retire during her match against Elena Rybakina.

Paula Badosa and Beatriz Haddad Maia have had an equal share of victories in their previous encounters, resulting in a head-to-head tie of 1-1. However, it was Haddad Maia who emerged victorious in their most recent encounter at the 2023 Qatar Open, winning in straight sets.