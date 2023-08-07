World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas recently honored his girlfriend Paula Badosa with his 'pointing finger-to-head' celebration after winning the 2023 Los Cabos Open title.

The top seed at the Los Cabos Open won his first ATP title of the season and his first on outdoor hardcourts by defeating Alex de Minaur in straight sets on Sunday. But what caught the attention of many was Tsitsipas' celebration after the match, which was a tribute to his girlfriend and fellow tennis player Badosa.

After clinching the title, Tsitsipas celebrated with a gesture that Badosa has done several times in her career, most notably at the 2022 US Open. The gesture is meant to show mental strength and resilience.

The clip was originally posted by a fan account on Instagram on Sunday.

“Champion 👉🧠. Celebration credit @paulabadosa,” the post was captioned.

Badosa, who is currently playing at the National Bank Open in Toronto, was quick to notice Tsitsipas’ tribute and reshared the clip of his celebration on her Instagram story.

“👉🧠,” the caption read.

Tsitsipas, who had previously lost seven finals on outdoor hardcourts, finally broke the curse by beating de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 in just under 90 minutes. The Greek further improved his head-to-head record against de Minaur to 10-0.

Tsitsipas and Badosa have been dating since earlier this year and have often expressed their support and admiration for each other on social media.

The couple is expected to appear at the US Open later this month, where they will hope to improve their results from last year when Tsitsipas lost in the first round and Badosa reached the second round.

A look back at Stefanos Tsitsipas' Los Cabos Open 2023 campaign

Stefanos Tsitsipas in Los Cabos Open 2023

Stefanos Tsitsipas had a remarkable run at the 2023 Los Cabos Open, winning his 10th title at the ATP 250 event in Mexico.

The 24-year-old defeated Australian No. 1 Alex de Minaur in the final, capping off a dominant week in which he only dropped a single set.

Tsitsipas, who reached his second Grand Slam final at the Australian Open earlier this year, was the top seed and the overwhelming favorite at Los Cabos.

Stefanos Tsitsipas lived up to his billing by cruising through his matches, receiving a bye in the first round, and then beating John Isner, Nicolas Jarry, and Borna Coric en route to the final.