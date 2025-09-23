Paula Badosa's sister Jana dating 17 y/o Italian tennis pro; duo enjoy romantic soccer date in Rome

Paula Badosa's sister Jana is in a relationship with 17-year-old Italian tennis pro Jacopo Vasami. The lovebirds were recently spotted in Rome, where they attended the Derby della Capitale (Derby of the capital city) between Italian soccer giants Lazio and Roma.Jana, a 17-year-old herself, has been tight-lipped about the relationship. However, Vasami has shared a handful of moments the pair has spent together in the form of pictures via his social media. After attending the Serie A clash between Lazio and Roma, which the latter won 1-0, the 17-year-old once again took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself and Jana enjoying the famous soccer derby.The pictures later made their way to X (formerly Twitter) courtesy Italian tennis journalist Giovanni Pelazzo. Check them out below:Paula Badosa's sister Jana herself has embarked on her pro tennis career as well, having made her main draw debut as a pro in a doubles match in June 2024. However, at the time of writing, she is unranked in both singles and doubles in the WTA Tour rankings. Meanwhile, Vasami is ranked at No. 639 in singles and No. 390 in doubles on the ATP Tour.Badosa has often spoken up about her love for Jana. For instance, earlier this year, on Jana's 17th birthday, the former WTA No. 2 penned a heartfelt message for her younger sister.&quot;Greatest gift of my life&quot; - Paula Badosa showered love on sister Jana on latter's 17th birthdayPaula Badosa (Source: Getty)On Saturday, May 10, 2025, Paula Badosa's sister Jana turned 17. Badosa took to her Instagram Stories and shared an emotional post on the special day. The post featured a collage of the sisters' pictures over the years. The four-time career singles titlist sent a heartfelt message to Jana through the post's caption, writing:&quot;Watching you grow has been the greatest gift of my life. I'm so proud of you and everything you are. Happy 17th, princess. I love you&quot; (translated from Spanish)On the tennis front, Badosa's most recent outing came at the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Shenzhen, China, where she proudly represented Spain. However, she lost the only match she played in at the prestigious international women's team tennis event; a quarterfinal tie against Elina Svitolina, which the Ukrainian won 7-5, 2-6, 5-7. The result saw Ukraine progress to the semis after a 2-0 win over Spain.Next up for the Spaniard is the WTA 1000 tournament at this year's China Open, where she's the No. 18 seed in the singles draw and will start her campaign directly in the second round having received a first-round bye. Last year, Paula Badosa reached the last four in Beijing, where her hopes were dashed by eventual champion Coco Gauff.