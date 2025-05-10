Paula Badosa sends emotional message to younger sister Jana celebrating what she means to her

Paula Badosa sent a very emotional message to her younger sister Jana, which conveyed what she meant in the life of the Spanish tennis star. Jana celebrated her 17th birthday on 10th May, 2025.

Badosa, who has been one of the top-ranked players for many years, enjoys some very strong support in the form of her younger sister Jana, who often travels with her on the WTA Tour. Even if she isn't traveling with her older sister, Jana makes it a point to send her sister encouragement via social media.

On Saturday, May 10, Paual Badosa shared an adorable Instagram story that had a collage of pictures featuring her and her sister Jana, highlighting the younger Badosa's journey with her elder sister from a child to a 17-year-old. The 27-year-old also penned a very emotional message for her younger sister to convey what she means to her.

"Watching you grow has been the greatest gift of my life. I'm so proud of you and everything you are. Happy 17th, princess. I love you," a translated version of Badosa's message.

This is not the first time Badosa has shown such affection towards her younger sister.

"I always felt like I had to be her second mom" - Paula Badosa on how she feels protective of her younger sister

Paula Badosa

Back when her sister was 15, Paula Badosa explained that even though Jana was her younger sister, the Spaniard always felt that she was a second mother to her and that she was doing her best to make Jana achieve her dreams.

“My younger sister, she’s 15 years old. Her name is Jana. We have a 10 year difference. I’m her older sister but as I say, at the same time, I always felt like I had to like, be her second mom.. I protect her so much, especially the role I’m playing with her right now, financially, I’m helping her. Her dream was always to come here to the US, to study, to learn English."

Continuing her thoughts, the Spaniard also stated that she was proud of her younger sister and called her the 'most important person in my life'.

"Her maturity is growing so fast, thanks to that. So I’m very proud of her. She’s the most important person in my life. She knows I would do anything for her & I just want her to have an opportunity to do whatever she wants, her dream. I had my opportunity to make my dream come true, so I just want that for her.”

Though Paula Badosa withdrew from the Italian Open as injury struggles persist, she got to spend some quality time with her sister, Jana, in Rome. It is also worth noting that the younger Badosa sister is trying to become a professional of her caliber and has competed in a few ITF tournaments as well.

