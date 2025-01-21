Paula Badosa's sister Jana proudly celebrates after Spaniard beats Coco Gauff to reach maiden Australian Open SF

Paula Badosa has advanced to the semifinals of the 2025 Australian Open after delivering an impressive performance against Coco Gauff. The Spaniard's victory was a source of joy for her younger sister Jana, who proudly showed her support.

Badosa and Gauff engaged in a closely contested battle in the opening set of their quarterfinal clash at the Melbourne Slam, with the Spaniard securing a crucial break of serve to take the lead in the match. Despite the World No. 3's valiant effort to fight back in the second set, Badosa held her nerve to claim a stellar 7-5, 6-4 victory in an hour and 43 minutes.

With her triumph, Paula Badosa recorded her first win over a top 10 opponent at a Major and reached her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the third time of asking. The Spaniard's younger sister Jana proudly celebrated her achievement on social media with an encouraging message.

"Vamos 💪💪," she posted on her Instagram story.

Paula Badosa enjoys a close bond with her sister, having previously described Jana as the "most important person in her life." In a 2023 feature for the WTA, the World No. 12 opened up about being a "second mom" to her sister and providing her with financial support so she could achieve her dreams.

"My younger sister, she’s 15 years old. Her name is Jana. We have a 10 year difference so I always felt that, of course, I’m her older sister but as I say, at the same time, I always felt like I had to like, be her second mom," Badosa said.

"I protect her so much, especially the role I’m playing right now with her right now it’s financially, I’m helping her. Her dream was always to come her to the US, to study, to learn English," she added.

The 27-year-old will be thankful for her sister Jana's support as she continues her dream run at the Australian Open.

Paula Badosa to face Aryna Sabalenka or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Australian Open SF

Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka - Source: Getty

Following her win over Coco Gauff, Paula Badosa will face the winner of the match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the 2025 Australian Open.

Badosa will hold the advantage if Pavlyuchenkova advances to the last four, having triumphed in both their previous encounters. On the other hand, Sabalenka enjoys a 5-2 lead in her head-to-head record against the Spaniard, including a 7-5, 6-1 victory in their most recent encounter at the 2024 French Open.

If Paula Badosa reaches her maiden Grand Slam final at the Australian Open, she will face tough competition from one of Iga Swiatek, Emma Navarro, Madison Keys, and Elina Svitolina in the title clash.

