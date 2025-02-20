Paula Badosa sends emotional message as she recovers from Dubai heartbreak to Elena Rybakina

World No. 10 Paula Badosa suffered a heartbreaking loss to sixth seed Elena Rybakina in the third round of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships on February 19. She took to social media to share an emotional message after the defeat.

The Spaniard faced a grueling three-set match, missing six match points that could have sealed the victory in her favor. Despite taking the first set 6-4, she struggled to maintain her momentum as Rybakina fought back. The Kazakhstani edged a dramatic second-set tiebreaker 7-6(8), saving multiple match points to keep her hopes alive. In the deciding set, Badosa displayed resistance but ultimately fell short, losing another tiebreaker 7-6(2).

The World No. 7 showcased her resilience and skills throughout the match, particularly with her precise drop shots which frustrated the 27-year-old Badosa. The win advanced Rybakina into the quarterfinals, where she will face 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin on February 20.

Paula Badosa posted a message on X with a picture of her running on the treadmill:

“Life isn’t easy, but every challenge shapes you, every trial makes you stronger. Pain isn’t the end; it’s part of the journey. Failure isn’t defeat; it’s a lesson. Keep pushing. No matter how hard it gets. Thankful for everyone that sticks by my side in every step.”

Badosa started the season out of the top 10 world rankings.

What lies ahead for Paula Badosa?

Paula Badosa at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

With early exits at the 2025 Brisbane and Adelaide International tournaments, Paula Badosa turned the tide with a remarkable semifinal appearance at the AO 25 where she lost against her best friend and the World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets. But the Spaniard had a great run till the semis as she defeated formidable players like Coco Gauff and Marta Kostyuk on her way and broke into the top 10 by the end of the Grand Slam.

Badosa’s Middle Eastern swing concluded with a disappointing defeat against Elena Rybakina at the Dubai Tennis Championships. She competed in three tournaments during this stretch—the Abu Dhabi Open, Qatar Open, and Dubai Tennis Championship—but unfortunately suffered early-round exits in all of them.

After her dream run at the Australian Open, many anticipated that Badosa would build on the momentum she had created. However, that has not been the case. She suffered a straight-sets defeat to 20-year-old Linda Noskova in the second round of the Abu Dhabi Open, losing 6-4, 6-1. This was followed by another second-round loss at the Qatar Open, where she was outplayed by eventual champion Amanda Anisimova, again in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

The current World No. 10 is set to return to action in the United States during the Double Sunshine. She will first compete at the BNP Paribas Open, which begins on March 5, followed by the Miami Open, kicking off on March 18. Determined to change her fortunes, she will aim to recreate the brilliance she displayed at the Australian Open earlier this year, striving to leave her mark in the Sunshine Swing.

