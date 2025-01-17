Paula Badosa settles 'coffee debate' after Iga Swiatek, Alex de Minaur give their verdicts at Australian Open

Following Iga Swiatek and Alex de Minaur's comments on coffee in Australia, Paula Badosa was asked to settle the "coffee debate." The Spaniard revealed her preference after her win in the third round of the 2025 Australian Open.

On Friday, January 17, Badosa got the better of Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to the fourth round of the ongoing Australian Open. During her post-match on-court interview, she was asked to settle a "coffee debate" brewing at the Melbourne Slam.

Earlier, Swiatek mentioned that Sydney had better coffee shops to the eruption of boos from the Melbourne crowd. Later, Alex de Minaur avoided the blunder and went for a safer route claiming:

Trending

"Look, I better keep this amazing crowd on my side. There is no better place for coffee than Australia."

Expand Tweet

Badosa was informed about the ongoing "debate" and responded:

"I haven't been at this year in Sydney, but every time I come to Australia, I think I always say they have the best coffee in any city. But now I'm in Melbourne, so I will say maybe Melbourne."

Paula Badosa praises boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas for "amazing" support in Australian Open 3R triumph

Paula Badosa at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Paula Badosa went through a rollercoaster of emotions during her 2025 Australian Open third-round win over Marta Kostyuk. The Spaniard won the first set 6-4 before shockingly going down 0-5 in the second set.

Badosa was visibly frustrated and seemed to gesticulate toward her box in the crowd. Her emotional outburst was seemingly directed at her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas in the crowd and fans online found it amusing.

However, during her post-match interview, Badosa revealed that she was airing her frustrations toward her coach and not her boyfriend. She praised the Greek instead for his support after he crashed out in the first round in Melbourne.

"I was saying it to my coach… but he was very supportive. He was giving me amazing tips, he was supporting me every point. I think he was more nervous than me," she said.

Later, the 27-year-old also clarified the situation on social media and wrote:

"I wasn’t with Stef it was with my coach that was in front of Stef. Let’s not try to create drama. Stef was the best supporter out there."

Expand Tweet

Advancing to the fourth round in Melbourne for the first time since 2022, Paula Badosa will face the winner of seventh-seed Jessica Pegula and Serbia's Olga Danilovic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback