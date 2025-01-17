"Stefanos Tsitsipas showed up and Paula Badosa falls apart" - Fans amused by Spaniard's angry outburst in Australian Open 3R

Fans shared their humorous takes on Paula Badosa's dramatic moment during her Australian Open third-round match, which appeared to involve her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas in the crowd. The visibly frustrated Spaniard had an animated exchange from her bench, while Tsitsipas was seen seemingly attempting to calm her down.

On Friday, January 17, Badosa took on Marta Kostyuk in the 2025 Australian Open third round. The 11th seed won a hard-fought first set 6-4 before Kostyuk raced to a 5-0 lead in the second.

Soon after, a clip of Badosa surfaced on social media, capturing her in an emotional outburst. She angrily gestured someone in her box to take her place on the court. Meanwhile, Tsitsipas, spotted in a bright-colored hoodie, appeared to attempt to calm her down.

During the animated exchange, fans initially believed Badosa was addressing her boyfriend, who was ousted in a shock first-round upset. The moment sparked widespread amusement online.

"Paula asking the wrong guy to play for her🤣" one fan wrote.

"Tsitsipas showed up and Badosa falls apart," another fan wrote.

"Shes like you come play..oh no wait you're already out 😭" a third fan wrote.

One fan suggested Stefanos Tsitsipas might not be the best source of advice, writing:

"Not sure asking Stefanos Tsitsipas for advice is a good idea."

One fan playfully advised:

"Advice~ never tell a woman to calm down... when she’s having a moment!"

Another fan found the exchange a light-hearted example of the dynamic between the couple. They wrote:

"Love language has a new meaning 😂"

Badosa fought back in the second set but ultimately fell short, losing 4-6. However, she regained her composure in the decider, delivering a solid 6-3 victory to secure her spot in the second week of the Slam. In her post-match interview, she clarified the actual recipient of her animated outburst.

Paula Badosa's outburst was directed at her coach and not her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

During her post-match interview, Paula Badosa was asked about her outburst during the second set. She clarified that she was asking her coach to come and play for her and not her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was supporting her.

"I was saying it to my coach… but he was very supportive. He was giving me amazing tips, he was supporting me every point. I think he was more nervous than me," she said.

In the fourth round, 11th seed Paula Badosa will face the winner of seventh seed Jessica Pegula and Serbia's Olga Danilovic.

