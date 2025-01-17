WATCH: Furious Paula Badosa involved in heated exchange as boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas tries to calm her down during Australian Open 3R

Paula Badosa experienced a moment of frustration during her third-round clash with Marta Kostyuk at the 2025 Australian Open. Badosa's boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' efforts to calm her down proved ineffective, as the Spaniard directed an angry gesture towards her coaching team.

Badosa squared off against Kostyuk in a blockbuster battle for a spot in the fourth round of the Melbourne Slam. The World No. 12 made a strong start to the contest, clinching the opening set 6-4. However, there was a shift in momentum in the second set, as Kostyuk rushed away to a 5-0 lead.

As she found herself trailing, Paula Badosa complained to her team about the windy conditions disrupting her game. Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was cheering for his girlfriend from her player's box, gestured for the 27-year-old to calm down.

However, Badosa angrily signaled for her coach to step in and play on her behalf, which brought a wry smile to Tsitsipas' face.

Despite her visible frustration, the Spaniard began to find her rhythm in the second set, winning four games in a row before Kostyuk forced a decider. Badosa then dominated the third set to claim a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory, advancing to the fourth round in Melbourne.

"It's amazing to have Stefanos Tsitsipas on my side" - Paula Badosa grateful for her boyfriend's support at Australian Open

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas - Source: Getty

Despite Stefanos Tsitsipas' efforts to calm her down during her fourth-round clash with Marta Kostyuk proving unsuccessful, Paula Badosa recently expressed her heartfelt gratitude for his support during her campaign at the 2025 Australian Open.

While the Spaniard has advanced to the fourth round of the Melbourne Slam, Tsitsipas suffered a shock 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 loss to Alex Michelsen in the opening round of the Major.

During her on-court interview after beating Talia Gibson 6-1, 6-0 in the second round, Badosa lovingly dedicated her win to her boyfriend, expressing confidence in Stefanos Tsitsipas' ability to come back stronger after the setback.

"He always complains that I play long matches so today I was really proud of myself. It's amazing to have him on my side. He gives me so much support. Please giving a round of applause because he is not having his best time but he will comeback," Badosa said.

Following her win over Marta Kostyuk, Paula Badosa will square off against the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula and Olga Danilovic in the fourth round, followed by a potential quarterfinal clash with Coco Gauff.

