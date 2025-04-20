Paula Badosa shares 1-word message for boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas as they enjoy romantic meal

Stefano Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa shared a cozy meal for two at a restaurant in Spain ahead of the 2025 Madrid Open. The joint ATP and WTA 1000 event will take place from April 21 to May 4.
The couple are likely to be sharing a room at the Four Seasons in the Spanish capital. They were given a warm welcome by the hotel, as per pictures shared by Badosa on her social media before the Madrid Open grind begins.
Badosa shared a picture of Tsitsipas on her Instagram story that was presumably captured by her. The Greek can be seen wearing a neutral-colored shirt and a sweater while sitting in front of a laid-out table.
Badosa captioned it:
"Bunny." [translated from Greek]
Badosa, who was sidelined for most of the 2024 season with a chronic back injury, made a comeback this year, with the highlight being her 2025 Australian Open semifinal run.
However, the injury resurfaced at the Merida Open, forcing the Spaniard to withdraw from her quarterfinal match against Daria Saville at the event. She later withdrew from the Indian Wells Open and was last seen on-court at the Miami Open, where she once again was forced to withdraw from her Round-of-16 contest against Alexandra Eala.
Meanwhile, Tsitsipas has been dealing with injury woes of his own and recently withdrew from his quarterfinal match at the Barcelona Open against Arthur Fils.
The couple has been dating since 2023 and continues to support each other often through playful messages on social media.
Stefanos Tsitsipas finds support in his girlfriend Paula Badosa's father
World No. 16 Stefanos Tsitsipas' last on-court appearance was at the 2025 Barcelona Open. He overcame Reilly Opelka and Sebastian Korda in the first and second rounds, respectively, before withdrawing from his quarterfinal match against Arthur Fils due to a lower back injury.
The summit clash will take place between Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune on Sunday, April 20.
In an interview with the ATP after the event, Tsitsipas hailed his girlfriend and World No. 9 Paula Badosa's father, Josep Badosa, as one of his biggest supporters.
"Josep Badosa, Paula's father. He keeps wearing this Team Tsitsipas just everywhere he goes. There is this one t-shirt that I gave him, he just wears it everywhere," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.
Tsitsipas and Badosa are next likely to be seen on court at the Madrid Open. They will be looking to better their respective opening round losses at last year's edition of the tournament.
The WTA draw is out, while the ATP draw is yet to be announced at the Madrid Open.