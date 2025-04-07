Paula Badosa expresses love for Greek food & men with playful nod to boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa has shared the things she loves most, which turned out to be Greek food and Greek men. Badosa has been dating Greek ace Stefanos Tsitsipas since June 2023, and the couple is often seen on Tour and in the stands supporting each other at their respective matches.

World No. 11 Badosa's season has been interrupted by injury. She had an excellent Australian Open, defeating third-seed Coco Gauff en route to the semifinal. Despite her heavy defeat in the last four to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka, 4-6, 2-6, she appeared to be set for a strong 2025.

She made it to the Meridia Open quarterfinal but was forced to withdraw from Indian Wells with a back problem, which then curtailed her Miami Open. Despite her injury woes, Badosa shared a heartwarming image on her Instagram account, featuring Tsitsipas, and answering a fan question: "What is your favorite Greek food?"

Badosa answered:

"All Greek food & Greek men are the best."

Paula Badosa IG Story | Source: Paula Badosa Instagram/@oaulabadosa

Badosa was seeded 10 in Miami and won two matches before the back injury flared up and forced her withdrawal. The Spaniard is healing up for the European leg of the Tour.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa support each other on Tour

2024 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa are doubles partners as well as being in a personal relationship. In August last year, they won the inaugural Mixed Madness event at the US Open. They beat Taylor Fritz and Amanda Anisimova in the final of the fun tournament, which also featured Coco Gauff playing with Ben Shelton, and Nick Kyrgios alongside Naomi Osaka.

As a result, the couple earned the nickname "Tsitsidosa", in tribute to their partnership both on and off the court. Tsitsipas was especially enthused by the night, per usopen.org, and thanked his playing partner:

"One of the coolest date nights I could’ve asked for. I'm super grateful we were able to produce some good tennis in combination with having fun and getting to share that with that special person.”

After a first-round exit in the Australian Open, Tsitsipas recovered his season by winning the Dubai Tennis Championships in March, defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final, 6-3, 6-3. Seeded six, he plays in this week's Monte Carlo Masters and faces Australian Jordan Thompson in the Round of 32 on April 8.

