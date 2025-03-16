Stefanos Tsitsipas and girlfriend Paula Badosa swap tennis for pickleball during fun mixed doubles match ahead of Miami Open 2025

Tennis power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa stepped away from the ATP and WTA tours to try their hand at pickleball. Before embarking on their 2025 Miami Open campaigns, the pair was seen playing a mixed doubles match in Miami.

Pickleball, which has quickly become popular in recent years, has even attracted the attention of tennis professionals, with many trying out the sport in their free time.

Tsitsipas wrapped up his Indian Wells run earlier this week, where he made it to the Round of 16 before losing to Holger Rune in straight sets. The eighth-seeded Greek, who received a first-round bye, had put in good wins against Thiago Seyboth Wild and Matteo Berrettini before meeting the Danish sensation, who went on to reach his 10th career ATP final.

Meanwhile, Badosa had to pull out of the BNP Paribas Open because of ongoing back problems acquired during her quarterfinal in the Merida Open last month.

A video clip of their mixed doubles pickleball match was posted on X (formerly Twitter) on March 15, 2025:

Stefanos Tsitsipas credited his girlfriend Paula Badosa for introducing him to his latest hobby

In Picture: Stefanos Tsitsipas during the 2024 Laver Cup (Source: Getty)

Following his straight-set victory against Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas in his on-court interview disclosed that he had newly learned how to cook. He attributed this interest to his girlfriend, Paula Badosa, who had started cooking for him, and enjoyed talking to her in the kitchen.

"Lately a lot of cooking," Stefanos Tsitsipas said. "I enjoy cooking. I have a lovely girlfriend that started cooking for me. I’m having a great time cooking and chatting at the same time."

Tsitsipas further disclosed that things as simple as walking and mini golf make him happy.

"These are the small things bring joy to me," the Greek player said. "I like having walks. Little sort of activities on my days off. Maybe even playing mini golf."

"That’s something I had in mind. I hope I can go play some mini golf. It’ll be definitely be something I wanna do," he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is back for his seventh Miami Open entry, having first appeared in 2018. His best showing was a quarterfinal run in 2021, and he is 8-6 with $393,845 in winnings.

Paula Badosa returns for her eighth main-draw entry, having first competed in 2015 and advanced to the third round. Her best showing was a quarterfinal run in 2022, and she is 8-8 with $346,935 in winnings.

