Paula Badosa takes Rafael Nadal inspiration to dump Naomi Osaka out of French Open 2025

Paula Badosa revealed how she drew inspiration from Rafael Nadal to stage a comeback victory against Naomi Osaka in the first round of the 2025 French Open. Badosa didn't get off to the best of starts against the Japanese, and lost the first set. However, she stormed back into the match across the second and third sets to oust the former WTA No. 1 from this year's Roland Garros.

Badosa and Osaka took to the iconic Court Philippe-Chatrier on Monday, May 26, a day after Nadal was honored by the French Open with an emotional tribute. Following her 6-7(1), 6-1, 6-4 win over the Japanese, the Spaniard disclosed that she looked at the courtside plaque featuring her legendary compatriot's footprint after losing the first set.

"I have to say when I was 7-6 down, the first thing I did was to look over there (at the courtside plaque) to get strength and inspiration from Rafa," Badosa said during her post-match, on-court interview.

Paula Badosa went on to briefly recall the fighting spirit that Rafael Nadal embodied for much of his illustrious career.

"And I was like, "Come on Paula, you have to fight like he was doing." So yeah, thanks Rafa and we really miss you," she added.

The plaque was among several parting gifts that the French Open gave to the former ATP No. 1 and 22-time Major champion to honor him. After the conclusion of the tribute ceremony, the Spaniard himself spoke up about the plaque.

"I thought the plaque was going to be just for this year" - Rafael Nadal after emotional French Open tribute

The plaque on Court Philippe-Chatrier in honor of record 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal (Source: Getty)

At a press conference following the French Open tribute ceremony in his honor, Rafael Nadal was asked about his thoughts on the courtside plaque bearing his footprint. The former No. 1 claimed he had no idea about it prior to the ceremony and even thought the plaque was meant only to last the duration of this year's edition of the claycourt Grand Slam.

"They didn't want me to know that. Then when I saw (the plaque), I thought it was going to be just for this year. Knowing that's going to be forever there, it's a present that I can't describe in words," the Spaniard said.

"But for me it was and it is and it's always going to be a huge honour and very, very emotional to have this spot on the most important court of my tennis career, without a doubt. It's difficult to describe the feeling, but it's something that really touched me. Very, very special," he added.

The ceremony was made even more special by the presence of the Spaniard's former rivals, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

