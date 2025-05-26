Roger Federer makes feelings known on Rafael Nadal's French Open tribute and 'powerful' reunion with Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray

Roger Federer joined Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray to pay tribute to Rafael Nadal on the first day of main draw matches at the 2025 French Open. Later, the legendary Swiss shared his thoughts on the tribute along with the reunion of the iconic 'Big Four' of tennis.

On Sunday, May 25, Roland Garros celebrated the stellar tennis-playing career of the Spaniard, who retired at last year's Davis Cup Finals. The presence of Federer, Djokovic and Murray, Nadal's fiercest rivals from his playing days, made the occasion even more special. It was a fitting tribute for the man who won the French Open a record 14 times; a feat that's very likely to never be repeated.

In the aftermath of the emotional tribute, former No. 1 and 20-time Major champion Roger Federer said:

"It was perfect! Honestly, giving Rafa that plaque to keep forever—that was amazing. Unlike him, it didn’t surprise me because I knew it was coming. But I was happy for him, seeing how emotional he was."

The Swiss went on to reflect on the moment when he stepped out on to Court Philippe-Chatrier with Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, and revealed that he almost broke into tears when he greeted Rafael Nadal.

"For me, the most moving moment was when I walked toward him as we came onto the court. It felt like it lasted forever, with the whole stadium watching us—it was a powerful moment for Novak, Andy, and me. Did I shed a tear? Almost! Especially when I greeted Rafa, because I could feel how deeply touched he was by the ceremony," the Swiss added.

Ahead of the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, the Swiss penned a heartfelt letter for the Spaniard, as he revisited their rivalry.

"You challenged me in ways no one else could" - Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal in moving letter before Spaniard's retirement

Roger Federer (left) greets Rafael Nadal (right) during the 2025 French Open tribute dedicated to the Spaniard (Source: Getty)

In the buildup to the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, Roger Federer wrote a letter to Rafael Nadal and later shared it via his official social media handles. In it, the Swiss cast his mind back to their legendary rivalry, which began in the 2000s and lasted almost two decades. The 20-time Grand Slam winner hailed the Spaniard's impact on his own tennis career.

"Let's start with the obvious: you beat me - a lot. More than I managed to beat you. You challenged me in ways no one else could. On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard, and you made me work harder than I ever thought I could just to hold my ground," a part of the letter read.

The Swiss and the Spaniard faced each other on 40 occasions, with the latter leading the pair's head-to-head with a 24-16 win-loss record. Despite their fierce rivalry, they managed to maintain a friendly and respectful relationship throughout. Nadal himself was brought to tears at Federer's farewell at the 2022 Laver Cup.

