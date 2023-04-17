Paula Badosa took a moment to explore the renowned Porsche Museum in Stuttgart before commencing her campaign at the 45th edition of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. The WTA 500 tournament will be held from April 17 to 23, 2023, in Stuttgart.

Badosa, who is an unseeded player at the Stuttgart Open, will begin her campaign on Monday, April 17 against the seventh seed, Daria Kasatkina. If she triumphs over Kasatkina in the opening round, she will then face a qualifier before potentially facing Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.

On Sunday, April 16, Paula Badosa took to social media to share a series of photos of her visit to the prestigious Porsche Museum. The Spaniard posed alongside a stunning collection of vintage and contemporary Porsche models.

Paula Badosa thanks Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles for raising awareness about mental health issues

Paula Badosa at the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart

Paula Badosa's most recent appearance on court was at the 2023 Charleston Open, where she lost to Jessica Pegula in the quarter-finals.

During an interview with the Spanish daily Marca after her departure from the 2023 Charleston Open, Badosa expressed her gratitude towards Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles, among others, for their efforts in shedding light on mental health concerns within the realm of sports.

Badosa acknowledged the importance of raising awareness about mental health issues and emphasized that seeking help is not a sign of weakness.

"It was and is, although it is improving a lot thanks to the testimony of athletes such as Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka, among others. People see it as a sign of weakness and it's totally the opposite. A head is not prepared the same with 18 years as with 35 to manage certain things," she said.

The former World No. 2 confirmed that she is working with a psychologist for her overall well-being. The 25-year-old said that therapy sessions have enabled her to identify areas of improvement and strive towards personal and mental growth on a daily basis.

Badosa also acknowledged the importance of having a supportive team and expressed gratitude for the unwavering support she receives.

"Yes [I work with a psychologist], and it helps me a lot. I have a team and an environment that also supports me a lot and that is more concerned about the Paula person than the Paula tennis player. They make me see that if you improve every day and you are good with yourself, if there is talent, the results end up coming," she said.

