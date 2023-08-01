Paula Badosa wishes "Amiga" Victoria Azarenka on her 34th birthday

Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa conveyed her wishes to her rival-cum-friend Victoria Azarenka, who celebrated her 34th birthday on Monday, July 31.

Since she shares a great bond with Azarenka on and off the court, World No. 33 Badosa recently took to social media to wish the 19th-ranked player by dedicating an Instagram story and tagging her. The post read:

"Happy bday Amiga @vichka35."

Paula Badosa wished Victoria Azarenka a happy birthday via an Instagram story

The two players have clashed three times on the WTA Tour, with Azarenka leading 2-1 head-to-head. In their first-ever meeting, Badosa landed the result in her favor in an important final, bagging one of the most noteworthy titles of her career — the 2021 Indian Wells.

Later in an interview with Marca, the Spaniard shared what the Belarusian told her after losing the title clash.

"After losing the final, as competitive as she is and with everything she has won in her career, she came up to tell me that my visor was very sweaty and that I should change it because those photos were going to go out all over the world," Badosa said.

Consequently, their match in Indian Wells sealed a foundation for their friendship, built on mutual respect, and propelled them to later team up for a doubles match at the 2022 Adelaide International. Two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka defeated Badosa in the singles category of the event's opening round.

The 34-year-old extended her head-to-head lead in Guadalajara in 2022 when Badosa retired mid-match due to illness.

"It's a slow process" - Paula Badosa shares health update, hints comeback at 2023 Canadian Open

Paula Badosa at Wimbledon 2023

Paula Badosa recently updated her fans about her spinal stress fracture recovery and addressed her potential return at the Montreal event this month.

The World No. 33 had to withdraw from the 2023 French Open after she sustained a back injury. The Spaniard has been in and out of competitive tennis since then.

In a recent Q&A session hosted by the 25-year-old, Badosa interacted with her fans and answered their questions. In an Instagram story, she provided her fans with her vertebral injury update, hoping to resume professional tennis with her participation at the 2023 Canadian Open.

“I’m getting better. It’s a slow process because it’s a very delicate site. Catching a flight now to see the doctor so he can soon be back in competition. Montreal is my next destination if all goes well. Let’s go,” Badosa wrote.