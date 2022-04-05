"People have been asking Roger Federer since 2009 when he was going to retire, he's immune to it" - Christopher Clarey

Roger Federer and his future in the sport has been a topic of conversation for a long time now as the Swiss superstar continues to be sidelined with injuries.

As things stand, the Swiss Maestro has been confirmed to take part in the 2022 Laver Cup where he will be suiting up for Team Europe alongside eternal rival Rafael Nadal. Federer has also suggested a return in late summer/early autumn, so it seems possible he'll be skipping Wimbledon.

Tennis writer Christopher Clarey was in conversation with Tennis Deutschland, where he spoke about how Federer is optimistic about his return and potentially winning another Grand Slam before calling it time on his illustrious career. Clarey said:

"Roger is an optimist, has positive energy, young children. He certainly has two goals: first, get his knee fixed so that he can later have a normal life with his children. That's a big motivator," Clarey said.

Clarey also spoke about how Roger Federer is a competitor and isn't going to return to the tour just to play the Laver Cup and not compete for the biggest prize of the game and how he's used to retirement talks as those questions have been asked for a long time. Clarey continued:

"And secondly… well, people have been asking Roger since 2009 when he won the French Open when he was going to retire. He's immune to it. His role models are people like Laver, Rosewall or Agassi. I don't think he likes coming back just for the Laver Cup. Maybe it will, but I don't think that's what he wants," he said. "At the end of the day, he's someone who enjoys playing tennis, who enjoys feeling the ball on the racquet. And he loves competition."

"Don't write where I live!" - Clarey recalls the time Roger Federer was keen on the public not knowing his address

Roger Federer and Andy Roddick at the 2021 Laver Cup

What comes with the superstar status that Roger Federer has garnered throughout his career is the fact that he and his family will always be in the eyes of the public and that could start to affect his privacy and him time with friends and family.

Christopher Clarey recalls a time when Federer was hesitant about Clarey printing his residence and how he suddenly became protective of his family's privacy. Clarey said:

"I was on the road with him in Argentina, that was in 2012. It was a great conversation until I suddenly said something about Lenzerheide. Then he stopped and clearly declared: Don't write where I live! That was interesting because it was such an abrupt change. Roger wants to protect his private life, and he's done a great job. He is happy to answer any questions, talk about the game. But when it comes to this area, it is more sensitive," Clarey added.

Clarey also spoke about how he seemingly doesn't get disturbed when he's in his country and how the fans who are residing there are appreciative of his privacy.

"But of course he needs his private time to regain his strength. In Switzerland, people accept that too. If he lived in Argentina or Italy, it would be more difficult. His manager Tony Godsick once told me: When Roger walks around in Zurich, he is hardly disturbed. And if so, then not by Swiss, but by tourists. I also met him two or three times in Switzerland, so it was the same," Clarey said.

