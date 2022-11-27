"People blocking Rafa or throwing him balls in the head, please buy an education" - Tennis fans furious over spectators dangerously crowding Rafael Nadal and pushing his security personnel during exhibition tour in Chile

Rafael Nadal's relaxed and memorable exhibition match in Santiago, Chile, earlier this week turned into a tense situation as some fans took their excitement too far. As the Spanish tennis great was leaving the San Carlos de Apoquindo court, some of the fans dangerously crowded him and also pushed and shoved his security personnel around, just to get selfies and autographs from the Spaniard.

Nadal beat young Chilean player Alejandro Tabilo 7-6(6), 6-3 in an exhibition match in the Chilean capital, part of his ongoing South American exhibition tour with Casper Ruud. After the match, the 22-time Grand Slam champion waved to fans and thanked them as he left the arena to a rousing reception. Just then, he got annoyed by a few spectators who ventured onto the court and misbehaved, much to the dissent of the tennis fan community.

However, the Spaniard still obliged and signed tennis balls for fans before being safely escorted out of the stadium.

Nadal y el caos.

Reacting to the same, other fans took to social media to lament the incident. Many rightly criticized some of the spectators for their uncalled-for behavior and highlighted that the situation was dangerous for the Spaniard.

"Are you kidding me ? What was the organization doing. Why 6 security guards on Rafa and none around the court. That’s so bad. And people blocking Rafa or throwing him balls in the head, please buy an education," a fan wrote on Twitter.

"Are you kidding me ? What was the organization doing. Why 6 security guards on Rafa and none around the court. That's so bad. And people blocking Rafa or throwing him balls in the head, please buy an education," a fan wrote on Twitter.



Rafa Nadal is not a fairground monkey

Rafa Nadal is not a fairground monkey

The organization of the tournament should have foreseen it better...

"This is just not normal. First why is there two clowns coming on the court, one to make videos like he looked cool and an other pushing the security guard who are trying to protect Rafa and do their job. If you want something, you can at least say hello and please, then you see," read another tweet.

This is just not normal. First why is there two clowns coming on the court, one to make videos like he looked cool and an other pushing the security guard who are trying to protect Rafa and do their job. If you want something, you can at least say hello and please, then you see

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the incident:

They did what? What is this disrespectful behavior! And for that Rafa sacrifices his time and health? Seriously happy when he never goes there again

Yes, i agree. That was too mmuch. Watching this hurt. He still didn't refuse to sign a ball.

This is absolute madness & very dangerous!!! I get that they're excited to see him, but this is way too much!!! I don't like this at all!!!

I completely understand the real enthusiasm of people there. It's normal to react with star in your eyes when you see Rafa. But that's not normal to act like that. You must at least show some respect. What's the most important : signing a ball or showing some respect to someone?

Where does the Rafael Nadal South American exhibition tour head next?

Rafael Nadal v Alejandro Talibo - Copa Museo de la Moda

After the match in Chile, Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud played at the Belo Horizonte in Brazil on Saturday night. The tour will now head to Quito, Ecuador, on Sunday. The duo will then play in Bogota, Colombia, before the final day of exhibition matches in Mexico City. The Spaniard has won all three of his singles matches so far on the Latin American tour, beating Ruud twice.

Nadal beat Ruud 7-6, 6-2 in the first match in Buenos Aires, before partnering with Gabriela Sabatini to beat the duo of Ruud and Gisela Dulko in a one-set mixed doubles match. The 36-year-old then beat Alejandro Tabilo in Chile before registering a 7-6, 7-5 win over Ruud in Brazil.

