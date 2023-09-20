Roger Federer recently said that the camaraderie among tennis players competing at the Laver Cup makes the tournament special.

The Laver Cup is played between Team Europe and Team World. The teams are led by former arch-rivals Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe respectively.

Since its inaugural edition in 2017, Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal — collectively known as the Big Three in tennis — have played alongside each other for Team Europe on several occasions.

Federer brought the curtains down on his professional career during the last edition of the tournament. Djokovic and Nadal were by his side to bid the Swiss Maestro an emotional farewell at The O2 Arena in London a year ago.

However, none from the Big Three will compete at this year's edition of the Laver Cup, which is scheduled to be held from September 22 to 24 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. The Swiss icon will make an appearance at the event to mark the first anniversary of his retirement.

It was the 20-time Grand Slam champion himself and his agent Tony Godsick who came up with the idea of organizing such a tournament years ago. Ahead of his visit to Canada, the Swiss Maestro reflected on the significance of the Laver Cup.

“We started discussing how I think it would be great to have the best players get together and also have a place where the former greats can reunite and have a role to play,” he said. (via Laver Cup official website)

Federer and Nadal were part of Team Europe in 2017, 2019, and 2022, whereas Novak Djokovic participated in 2018 and 2022. The 42-year-old further weighed in on the amity between the Big Three and said:

“For me, it personally completely exceeded expectations. Obviously also a little bit nostalgic for me to retire at The O2, where I did play a lot of my matches. Seeing the camaraderie, people from different countries coming together in a team, like me and Rafa or me and Novak, has been wonderful.”

"Players go away with loads of information in their backpack": Roger Federer on Laver Cup

Matteo Berrettini (L), Roger Federer, and Casper Ruud (R): Laver Cup 2022

Roger Federer talked about the Laver's Cup financial success. He also remarked that the participants gained a lot by competing at an event that hosts the top players in the world.

“Looking back at all the last editions, they’ve all been sold out, they’ve all been so much fun. What’s been, for me really important, is that the players go away with loads of information in their backpacks," he said.

He added that learning under the aegis of tennis icons Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe could help the players improve further.

"They can apply it in their day-to-day practice, their day-to-day life on a tennis court and think back to the Laver Cup that they learned something from the likes of John McEnroe or Bjorn Borg, or speaking to Rafa or me or Novak or Laver," the former World No. 1 added.

