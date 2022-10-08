"People are disgusting man, how about he throws bottles at you whilst you work your 9-5" - Nick Kyrgios hits out at fans who targeted rapper Kid Cudi during Miami music festival

Nick Kyrgios, who withdrew from the Japan Open on account of a knee issue, highlighted an unsavory incident that took place at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami back in July.

American rapper Kid Cudi, who was one of the performers on the show, had objects thrown at him during his performance, prompting him to leave the stage in retaliation.

Sharing a video of the incident on Instagram, Kyrgios added his thoughts, stating that the people involved had "no respect."

"People are disgusting man. That's his work. People got no respect. How about he throws bottles at you whilst you work your 9-5," Kyrgios said.

In a video that emerged after the show, Cudi can be heard warning the audience that he would walk off the stage after being hit by a water bottle. With audience members continuing to throw things at the rapper, he kept to his word and walked off the stage.

"Yo, I will walk off this stage if y'all throw one more f-kin' thing up here. I will leave right now. If I get hit with one more f-kin' thing, if I see one more f-kin' thing on this f-kin' stage, I am leaving," the rapper says before leaving the stage.

The organizers issued a statement on social media following the incident which sought to calm tempers.

"Rolling Loud is a family. Our fans, the artists, and everyone involved need to look out for each other. Share the love and be respectful to everyone. We love you, Cudi. Please take care of each other and let’s have an amazing day 2!"

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from singles and doubles at Japan Open

Nick Kyrgios had a couple of matches coming up in Tokyo before the sudden announcement of his withdrawal stunned fans. The Aussie advanced to the semifinals of the doubles event, partnering with Thanasi Kokkinakis, and was also slated to take on Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals in singles at the Japan Open.

José Morgado @josemorgado Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Tokyo, where he would play singles QFs and doubles SFs today.



Hoping for nothing serious, but a big blow on his ATP Finals qualification chances.



Kyrgios would very likely make Turin in singles & doubles if Wimbledon points counted. Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Tokyo, where he would play singles QFs and doubles SFs today. Hoping for nothing serious, but a big blow on his ATP Finals qualification chances.Kyrgios would very likely make Turin in singles & doubles if Wimbledon points counted.

At a press-conference before the start of the quarterfinal clash, Nick Kyrgios stated that his knee had been troubling him during the course of the US Open as well and that it was "heartbreaking" to withdraw from both fixtures.

"I actually was dealing with a bit of a knee issue around the US Open time, and got back home, probably didn’t take enough time off, to be honest, I went straight back into training. It’s heartbreaking. When the body lets you down, it’s not a good feeling,” Nick Kyrgios said.

