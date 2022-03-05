"People are dying and we have to do everything we can to stop the war in Ukraine" - Ernests Gulbis

Latvian tennis player Ernests Gulbis has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and urged people to do everything possible to stop the war. The former World No. 10 also declared that he has "tremendous respect" for former player Sergiy Stakhovsky for joining Ukraine's military reserves during the conflict.

On 24 February, Russia launched a military invasion of its southwestern neighbor Ukraine, a sovereign nation. Vladimir Putin's armed forces have already killed hundreds of innocent people and caused destruction in several major Ukrainian cities.

In an interview with LTV, Gulbis decried Russia's actions as being unjustifiable and expressed the importance of everyone trying to stop the conflict.

"I think it is very important now to talk publicly about what is happening in Ukraine," Gulbis said. "For my part, I can almost always understand the geopolitical games played by politicians and governments. Often these games have been necessary, but there is a limit. I think that is the limit. It was violated when Russia invaded Ukraine and a war broke out there. People are dying and we have to do everything we can to stop the war."

The 33-year-old also stressed that not all Russians should be blamed for, or associated with, the decisions of the country's government.

"We must all watch together what we want to blame in this regard," Gulbis continued. "We must be very careful about inciting hatred, we must not allow some people to condemn all Russians. I think there are a huge number of people, both in Russia and outside Russia, who are against this insanity."

"I believe that not all people who speak the same language as the aggressor should be blamed for the war," Gulbis added. "There are all extremist organizations around the corner that think and justify blowing up innocent people. We have to try to protect our children, we have to think about how to present it all to them. We have to do it through tolerance and love."

Gulbis is currently ranked 324th in the world. He defeated Yuttana Charoenphon in straight sets on the opening day of Latvia's Davis Cup World Group 2 preliminary round tie against Thailand on 4 March. Gulbis won six ATP titles between 2010 and 2014.

"Tremendous respect, but insanity as it has come so far" - Ernests Gulbis on Sergiy Stakhovsky joining Ukraine's military reserves

Sergiy Stakhovsky playing at the ATP Great Ocean Road Open in 2021

Ernests Gulbis also spoke of how much he respects Sergiy Stakhovsky for joining Ukraine's military reserves amid the war in the Eastern European nation. Stakhovsky, who retired from tennis at the start of the year, returned to his home country on the eve of the Russian invasion.

"I have no way to comment on it," Gulbis said. "It's insanity. It causes tremendous respect, but insanity as it has come so far."

The pair played five times on the ATP tour, with Gulbis winning three of those encounters. Stakhovsky won four ATP singles titles and reached a career-high ranking of World No. 31 in 2010.

Edited by Arvind Sriram