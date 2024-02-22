Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Victoria Azarenka and Elena Rybakina took a brief respite from their busy schedules in Dubai to play the 'What's in the Box' challenge.

The organizers of the 2024 Dubai Championships took to social media to share a clip of the challenge.

The game began with Gauff and Sabalenka correctly guessing a miniature Burj Khalifa. The players next felt a toy scorpion that made Azarenka jump. The organizers were quick to assure her that it wasn't alive.

Rybakina then correctly guessed a flip-flop followed by Gauff guessing and playfully strumming a mini guitar.

The WTA stars next felt a small genie's lamp.

"Similar to the trophy right?" guessed Azarenka.

"Teapot?" guessed Rybakina.

"But I didnt rub it. people are just going to make a weird GIF from that," joked Swiatek after correctly guessing a lamp.

The clip ended with Iga Swiatek complimenting the organizers for their efforts and playing with the toy scorpion.

"Good job. But im happy that its not alive," Swiatek said.

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff enter quarterfinals of Dubai Championships 2024

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Dubai Championships

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff sealed their respective spots in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Dubai Championships on Wednesday.

The World No. 1 opened her campaign with a straight-sets victory over Sloane Stephens. She then defeated Elina Svitolina 6,1, 6-4 to set up a quarterfinal encounter against Zheng Qinwen. Swiatek has not dropped a set thus far and has made the last eight in Dubai for the second time.

Coco Gauff earned an opening-round victory against Elisabetta Cocciaretto in straight sets. She then got the better of the in-form Karolina Pliskova in three tight sets.

In her post-match on-court interview, Gauff spoke highly of Pliskova and hoped to continue her momentum heading into the business end of the tournament.

"I feel like [Pliskova's] been playing well since the start of the year, coming back from injury," Gauff said. "Even though her ranking is probably not where it should be considering the caliber of player she is, I think it definitely felt like a top win for me. Hopefully I can continue to use that to build my confidence going into the rest of this week."

Gauff will face Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships on Thursday.